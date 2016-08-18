Hydrate Your Dry Hair with These Moisturizing Shampoos

There’s a number of factors that can dry out hair: over-coloring, heat-styling addiction, and the sun, just to name a few. Whatever the reason, brittle strands not only lead to split ends and frizz rendering strands unruly and unmanageable, but hair is also left dull and lackluster. The first step in getting healthy hair back starts in your shower by making a shampoo swap. Not all shampoos are created equal, and some will revive dehydrated hair better than others. Loaded with nourishing ingredients like essential oils and vitamins A and E, and more, these moisturizing shampoos will get your hair back on track so it’s smooth, shiny, and most importantly: healthy. Keep scrolling for eight of our favorite hydrating shampoos to lather up with.