The Secret to Drew Barrymore's Signature Messy Waves Is on Amazon 

Drew Barrymore is no stranger to making a hair change. Throughout her career, the actress has tried a number of dramatic looks that include a chin-grazing bob, a fiery red shade, and the pixie cut. But there's one style that the star always returns to: messy, beachy waves.

While Barrymore can be considered the patron saint of effortless waves, if you've ever tried to recreate her look yourself you know that it actually takes a bit of work. Without the right hot tool, after a lot of arm aerobics all you'll end up with is a sore wrist and creases in your hair from your curling iron.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

That's where Barrymore's new lifestyle brand Dear Drew, which just launched on Amazon comes in. In addition to apparel, intimates, accessories, and jewelry, there's also a range of hair tools, too.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Launches New Lifestyle Brand on Amazon

Included in the lineup is the You Are Playful Ceramic Fiber Curling Iron ($125; amazon.com), a clamp-free curling wand which is ideal when you're doing wavy style with a natural finish like Barrymore's. A wand makes it easier to control the sections of hair your curling at a time and to leave the ends out of the tool, which is what gives waves an easy, beachy finish.

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore: Never Have I Ever

Want to see what else is included in Dear Drew's hair tool line? Keep scrolling to shop all of the products.