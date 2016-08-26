A Definitive Guide to Avoiding Total Hair Torture in the Heat 

Summer has this reputation for being a carefree season where you can kick up your feet and chill on a hammock or something and totally unwind. Sure, that may be true on vacay (and when you put your hair into a topknot), but when you still need to go through your regular beauty routine and head to work, or whatever occasion, it’s not so carefree. We’ve got frizz, we've got limpness, we've got total hair torture.

But that should be experienced as little as possible right? A mere nibble outof your three months of bliss. So to make possible, we connected with two hair experts who filled us in on tricks for tackling the worst summer hair torture for your hair type. Check it out below.

Curly Hair

“A lot of curly girls think that humidity makes their hair frizzy—especially during the summer—but it’s actually the strength of one’s hair. It’s important that these women keep their hair strong and moisturized in order to achieve beautiful, frizz-free curls,” explains Pantene Celebrity Stylist Chuck Amos.

Obvi, you’ll want to invest in products that will help keep your hair moisturized and therefore strong! He suggests the Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo and Conditioner ($7 for both; target.com), which will give you that solid, healthy base before styling products.

Additionally, Mara Roszak, Celebrity Hair Stylist for L’Oréal Paris, says it’s important to properly condition your hair from roots to tips, along with combing your hair when it’s wet from the bottom up.

Straight, Fine Hair

As someone who has fine hair, I can attest to struggling with both hair falling flat and annoying flyaways. I honestly just looked in the mirror and was like, “um, what happened today?!” Considering I left the house with voluminous waves, I was a tad disappointed at the reflection. Mara says flyaways and pancaked hair are two common issues for those with fine hair, so you should avoid putting product, with the exception of a root lift, like L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It High Lift Creation Spray ($4; target.com), at the roots.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Latest Hairstyle Requires Literally No Products

Natural Hair

"In the summertime, natural hair tends to have breakage, due to the summer sun's elements [which] takes away its moisture,” explains Chuck. You'll want to keep your hair happy by ensuring you are adding back the hydration it needs. "I suggest using a moisturizing cream on the ends to ensure moisture," notes Chuck.

To help remedy this, Chuck recommends using Pantene Pro-V Style Series BB Creme, which is a super hydrating hair balm.

RELATED: Shampoos That Completely Remove Chlorine from Your Hair

Wavy Hair

This hair type is no stranger to frizz, and similar to the above, those with wavy hair might struggle with damage due to summer conditions (too much time in a chlorinated pool, for example.) In addition to using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, Chuck says you should give this hair type an extra boost of hydration with the Pantene Pro-V Moisture Mist Detangler ($5; jet.com) and let the hair air-dry. "Finish up the style by locking out humidity and preventing frizz for loose waves using the Pantene Pro-V Smooth Anti-Humidity Airspray," he says.

If you're in the market for a new shampoo and conditioner combo, Kevin Murphy Repair-Me-Rinse ($ 36; amazon.com) does not mess around with the moisture! One wash and you'll instantly feel like your strands are smoother and healthier.