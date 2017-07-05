The Coolest Beauty Tool You're Not Using

When was the last time you cleaned your hairbrush? Like, really cleaned it? No judgment, but it’s a daily habit we should all get into now. “Eliminate the accumulation of hair after each use,” says N.Y.C. hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques. You can run a sturdy comb through bristles to pull up strands from the bed. The hairs are much more difficult to loosen after they’ve been allowed to sit and accumulate, Maciques says.

Wait, we’re not done: Take a look at your brush while you’re detangling. Do you see any residue or powdery flecks falling from the bristles? That’s a sign your brush can use a serious cleaning. “Never immerse the brush in water, as this weakens the bristles,” Maciques says. “Instead wipe down the bristles with a damp, soapy scrubbing brush.” When you’re done, give the scrubber a rinse then use it again to clean and rinse your brush bristles. Let it air dry before using it again.

As with most chores, the more fun you make cleaning your brush, the more you’ll actually do it. To that end, check out the Philip B Hairbrush Cleaner ($15, net-a-porter.com). Just drag the metal rake (gently!) through your brush bristles and watch how easy (not to mention insanely satisfying) it is to remove hair from your tool. If you’re a daily dry shampoo user, this item is a serious must-have to keep residue from building up in your brush.