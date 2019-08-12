This Best-Selling Hairspray Is ‘Humidity-Proof’ and Will Keep Your Hair Sleek for Days

Image zoom colorwowhair/Instagram

No matter what season it is, humidity is inevitable: Whether it’s a particularly hot day, a week of ongoing rain, or an unfortunately stuffy room, it’s always lingering somewhere. And for those of us with particularly frizz-prone or damaged hair, even the slightest rise in humidity can be a nightmare. While there are tons of products catered to taming frizzy strands, a lot of them don’t last throughout the day or leave hair limp and greasy. That’s why close to 1,000 Amazon shoppers have turned to this humidity-slaying spray that they claim leaves their locks looking sleek and healthy for days, just like a keratin treatment.

The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray isn’t your ordinary, use-once-and-done hair product: It’s meant to last through several washes after application. The spray uses “heat activated polymer technology” which works to “compress, tighten, and seal hair strands.” It works so well that even Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton, who is an ambassador for Color Wow, has said he uses it on her hair. The sealant is also Amazon’s number one best-selling hairspray, thanks to shoppers who have left it raving reviews saying it’s not greasy, leaves hair soft and shiny, and actually lasts in between washes.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $28; amazon.com

“I am the frizz queen. My hair has a SUPER wave (like picture several hair-pin turns end to end) and will fuzz at the slightest humidity in the air. I sprayed this on my hair before I blow dried and curled with my straightener, you have to get it under all the layers and brush it through,” one shopper wrote. “I walked people all over my job site on the rainiest day ever, sat in the bathroom while my boyfriend was blasting the steam from the hot shower for 20 minutes, and MY HAIR IS PERFECT. IT DID NOT BUDGE. I have tried Garnier, John Freida, Redken, Unite, whatever AND NOTHING works like this works. Put this in your cart right now. You're welcome.”

RELATED: The Secret to Repairing Your Damaged Locks Could Be This $8 K-Beauty Hair Treatment

To get the best results, Color Wow recommends using the spray on sectioned, damp hair after it’s been shampooed and conditioned. Then, upon coating both the top and under layers, blow dry each section (since it’s heat activated, it won’t work if you try air drying). The brand says you won’t need to apply again until after your third shampoo, and a majority of customers say those directions hold true — and that it actually lasts days without a hair wash at all.

Another reviewer wrote, “This stuff is AH-mazing! I have super naturally curly hair and live in South Carolina, so trying to keep my hair straight and in control is a daily challenge. I read about WOW somewhere and decided to try it, despite being skeptical. I have only used one application thus far but OMG the results are incredible. I used it per instructions and still have not washed my hair 3 days later. I went out in the rain, slept and even [did] CrossFit, and I had people complimenting me and asking me if I had had a blow out. My hair is so full and glamorous!”

Whether you’re tired of dealing with frizzy strands or just want that blowout you worked hard on to last through the weekend, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray might be worth trying out.