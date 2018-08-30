23 Affordable Hair Products That Celebrities Actually Use

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Thanks to the seemingly constant presence of their trusted glam squads, it would be easy for our favorite celebrities to take advantage of the most expensive beauty formulas on the market. But when it comes to haircare products, the reality is that many stars — well, they really are just like us.

From Priyanka Chopra, who moisturizes her locks with a $5 Target buy, to Jaime King and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who share a favorite $28 dry shampoo, some of the biggest names in Hollywood avoid breaking the bank when it comes to their mane routines. We've rounded up their best-kept secrets for maintaining shiny and healthy hair on a budget. Keep reading for 23 products that are under $40 and celeb-approved.

Priyanka Chopra: Pantene Pro-V 3 Minute Miracle Moisture Renewal Daily Conditioner 

Priyanka Chopra relies on a two-step routine to get her hair just right. “I really believe scalp massages with coconut oil help my hair stay healthy,” she said in InStyle's April issue. “I do one twice a week and then condition with Pantene 3 Minute Miracle.”

Drew Barrymore: Batiste Original Clean Dry Shampoo

"Batiste Original Formula dry shampoo works so much better than any other dry shampoo I've ever tried," says Barrymore. "It's ridiculously amazing and lets you work a blowout for as long as possible. Plus, it's not expensive. It puts other dry shampoos to shame."

Taraji P. Henson: Aveda Shampure Shampoo 

While Henson wears “hair extensions often to avoid damage from heated styling tools,” she prefers to keep things natural. “I love rocking my real hair,” she says. Her go-to shampoo? This gentle Aveda formula that’s packed with 25 pure flower and plant essences for a calming aroma.

Amy Schumer: Rita Hazan Root Concealer 

When Amy Schumer doesn’t have time to hit the salon for a color treatment, she turns to Rita Hazan’s Concealer Touch-Up Spray. The waterproof formula is buildable across any hair shade (it’s available in five different colors) and covers up roots in a pinch.

Oprah Winfrey: Andre Walker Hair Gold System TKO Conditioner

If Oprah says a conditioner is good, you better believe that it’s good. This formula — the TKO stands for Total Keratin Obsession — infuses directly into the hair instead of sitting on top of it, allowing it to soften, hydrate, and strengthen all at once. Winfrey also lists the brand’s Ultimate Moisture Shampoo as a go-to.

Camila Mendes: John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum

The Riverdale star was a fan of John Frieda’s classic no-fuss products long before she partnered with the brand for a campaign last spring. “I’ve been using their Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum since I was in fifth grade,” she shared on Instagram. 

Shanina Shaik: Tresemme TRES Two Extra Hold Hairspray

For a model on the go, a strong-hold hairspray is an essential. “Even when I'm straightening my hair, sometimes I get little flyaways on top of the ends and need hairspray to keep them down,” says Shaik, who packs a travel-size version of the product for trips. “I use Tresemme because they have a holder of four, which is really great for me."

Robin Roberts: L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold Precious Oil 

Infused with Argan Oil, this ultra-fine mist keeps Robin Roberts’ strands in place — and with a soft and shiny finish, to boot. “It brushes out easily too,” she says.

Jessica Alba: Honest Beauty Honestly Effortless Sea Salt Spray 

Jessica Alba swears by this sea salt spray from her line. “I put this on my damp roots, give my hair a good scrunch, and let it dry while on my way to work,” the Honest Beauty maven says. “It creates that cool, beachy texture.” 

Penelope Cruz: Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Finish

Penelope Cruz knows a thing or two about hair — she grew up sitting around in her mom’s hair salon in Spain, after all. She swears by this translucent texturizing spray for an airy yet voluminous style, and we’re more than on board.

Issa Rae: Hair Rules Curly Whip

For the Insecure star, learning to embrace her natural hair was a process — but she’s finally found a routine that feels right. “I’ve experimented with different products that bring it out the best, and give it volume, and help to easily style it,” says Rae, who relies on this protein-enriched formula to keep her curls soft and shiny.

Chrissy Teigen: Ouai Wave Spray

Chrissy Teigen is consistently #hairgoals, and the key to her effortless look comes courtesy of Ouai's Wave Spray. A few spritzes of the texture mist and your waves will hold, crunch-free. 

Cindy Crawford: Lush Jasmine and Henna Fluff-Eaze Hair Treatment

"If I know I want to shampoo later in the day, I'll leave on a hair mask while I work out," says Crawford, who likes this lightweight conditioner that’s packed with moisturizing organic hemp, Brazil nut, and extra virgin coconut oil. "The body heat from doing cardio helps it penetrate even better."

Julia Roberts: Serge Normant Volumizing Spray

The secret to Julia Roberts’ mane? Her hairstylist Serge Normant — but when her longtime stylist isn’t around, the actress turns to the next best thing: the volumizing spray from Normant’s own line of products. 

Lily Collins: Kerastase Paris Bain Chromatique Shampoo

While the actress says that she’s “constantly using dry shampoo to give my hair extra oomph and to preserve the life of my blowout for as long as possible,” when it comes to a full-on cleansing, she opts for this sulfate-free Kérastase formula for color-treated hair.

Jaime King: Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo

The title says it all: this styling spray pulls double duty for the girl on the go, offering both longevity and volume for a look that may be slightly past its prime. It’s no wonder that Jaime King is a fan. ”I use Sam McKnight's Lazy Girl dry shampoo when I'm traveling,” she says. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also counts the product among her faves.

Emily Ratajkowski: Bumble and Bumble Pret-a-Powder

When EmRata is looking to give her hair a quick boost, she looks to this all-in-one dry shampoo, volumizer, and style extender. That’s right: this revolutionary product absorbs oils, adds texture, and revives second-day styles. 

Kate Hudson: Davines OI Shampoo

Whether she’s rocking a pixie cut or longer locks, Kate Hudson is a big fan of the clean-beauty line’s cleanser, which hydrates hair with sustainably sourced natural ingredients. 

Sara Sampaio: Moroccanoil Oil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones

This dry residue-free cleansing spray is specially formulated for dark hair tones, and it’s become a staple in the brunette model’s post-gym routine. “If I don’t have time to wash my hair afterward, I use this dry shampoo,” she says.

Busy Philipps: Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray and Nectar of the Gods Hair Conditioner

This saltwater-infused styling spray will have you looking like you just stepped off the beach with minimal effort — and that’s precisely how Busy Phillips likes it. “I don’t blow-dry my hair,” she says. “Occasionally I’ll use dry shampoo for volume and the Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray.”

Rita Ora: Olaplex No.3 Hair Strengthening Treatment

When regular conditioner just won’t do, Rita Ora looks to this at-home treatment to restore her locks to a healthy state. “It's a hard-core product for blondes that I use when my hair needs some TLC,” she says of the formula, which is made to work with every hair type from straight to tightly coiled.

Connie Britton: Davines Nourishing Vegetarian Miracle Conditioner

This vegetarian conditioner for dry hair is so good, Connie Britton can’t help but spread the wealth. “I really like Davines products,” she says. “I also use them on my son [Eyob, 7] who has the most gorgeous curly hair in the world.”

