23 Affordable Hair Products That Celebrities Actually Use

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Thanks to the seemingly constant presence of their trusted glam squads, it would be easy for our favorite celebrities to take advantage of the most expensive beauty formulas on the market. But when it comes to haircare products, the reality is that many stars — well, they really are just like us.

From Priyanka Chopra, who moisturizes her locks with a $5 Target buy, to Jaime King and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who share a favorite $28 dry shampoo, some of the biggest names in Hollywood avoid breaking the bank when it comes to their mane routines. We've rounded up their best-kept secrets for maintaining shiny and healthy hair on a budget. Keep reading for 23 products that are under $40 and celeb-approved.

