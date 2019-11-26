Briogeo’s Shampoos Make My Hair So Shiny, I’m Never Buying Anything Else

Image zoom Instagram/@Briogeo

Every once in a while, something will come along that completely upends my skin and hair-care world. That was the case with the Peach and Lily clay mask that finally cleared my pores, the $8 grapeseed oil that saved my scaly winter skin, and the dry sheet masks that gave me the glowiest skin I’ve had in years. I now consider all of these to be my holy-grail items, but in recent memory, nothing has drastically altered my self-care routine for the better as much as Briogeo’s line of all-natural hair-care products.

My love for the brand began when I came across Briogeo’s Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo while searching for something that would invigorate my parched hair full of split ends. I was first attracted to the matcha and apple shampoo after seeing that its formula was sans scary ingredients like harsh sulfates and phthalates, which would put off any clean hair-care fan like me. What’s more, it was also made without drying ingredients like silicone and parabens, so I knew it wouldn’t further dehydrate my already-thirsty hair.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); briogeo.com

However, as a matcha lover, what truly sealed the deal was the shampoo’s deliciously fresh apple and matcha scent. Washing my hair with such a gorgeously scented shampoo made the cumbersome process of cleaning my mop-full of hair something I actually looked forward to throughout the week. The scent would linger in my hair until the next day, and my friends would actually ask me what new perfume I was wearing.

RELATED: The 8 Best Non-Toxic Shampoos for Every Hair Type

The superfood shampoo gave me the shiniest and smoothest strands I’d ever had, and my hair honestly looked like something straight out of a TV shampoo ad. Days before I officially ran out of my Matcha + Apple shampoo, I was already on Briogeo’s website looking for the next product I could try. At the time, my hair was feeling extra parched due to the dry winter air, and my dehydrated strands created static everywhere I went (as well as zapped everyone I met). Upon seeing that the brand offered an extra-moisture option, I immediately ordered Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo as well as its Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection Heat Protectant Crème to contain my unruly frizz. Both products gave my hair such a healthy dose of hydration that it actually felt smoother than ever before.

And my God, did they smell good. While the superfood shampoo carried a fresh, fruity scent, the Super Moisture Shampoo and the heat protectant crème had a delicate, gentle floral scent that I instantly fell in love with. Since then, I’ve been dreaming of the day Briogeo comes up with a hair perfume of the exact floral scent from these two products. But before that happens, I’ve been content with my most recent buy from Briogeo: Its new Superfoods Banana + Coconut Shampoo and Conditioner. Like their Matcha + Apple predecessors, this new Superfoods duo is giving me the healthy dose of moisture that my fall-time hair needs, and with winter fast approaching, I’m already beyond excited about what I’m going to try next from Briogeo.

RELATED: Amazon Just Started Black Friday Early — Here’s Exactly What to Buy

Luckily, the brand is currently holding a massive Black Friday sale with 20 percent off its entire line of products — just use code HOLIDAY at checkout. Some of the long list of things already in my shopping cart include the Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask in its new adorable honey version, the best-selling Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment, and the B. Well Organic + Cold-pressed 100% Castor Oil, which can be used for promoting hair, eyelash, and eyebrow growth. It’s safe to say I might just be Briogeo’s biggest fan in the world, and having tried (and loved) so many of its products, I have a sneaky feeling you’ll be one too.

Briogeo Healthy Hair Game Kit

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $39 ($56 value); sephora.com

Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Super Moisture Shampoo

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $29 (Originally $36); briogeo.com

Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $29 (Originally $36); briogeo.com

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $34 (Originally $42); briogeo.com

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection and Heat Protectant Creme

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $19 (Originally $24); briogeo.com

Briogeo Banana Coconut Superfoods Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Pack

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); briogeo.com

Briogeo B. Well Organic 100 percent Castor Oil-Embed

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $21 (Originally $26); briogeo.com