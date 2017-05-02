Blonde Hair Shampoos That Will Fight off Brassiness for Good

Jury’s out if blondes really have more fun, but what we do know? If they want to avoid brassiness, they have to be strategic with their shampoo. Whether it’s because of the sun, chlorine, hard water, the struggle is real, but color-safe, brightening, and color-correcting products can help keep your hair color in perfect condition. We rounded up a few of our favorites so you can beat the brass and color-warping for good and then confidently test out that famous blonde theory.

VIDEO: Get That Look: Christie Brinkley's Bombshell Blonde