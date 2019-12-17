Sephora Customers Say This Blow Dryer Will Cut Your Styling Time in Half

Image zoom Getty Images

While weekly blowouts aren’t an option for most of us, achieving salon-quality hair at home is possible when you have the right hair tools at your disposal. According to Sephora customers, the Bio Ionic 10X Ultralight Speed Dryer will give you the hair of your dreams in record time.

Thanks to the fast-acting device’s patented ecodrive motor, you can dry and style your hair in less than ten minutes, and because it works so fast, the hair tool uses 75 percent less electricity than a standard dryer, making it an eco-friendly option.

The beloved dryer is also lined with natural volcanic rock minerals that emit negative ions, which hydrate and condition strands as they dry, leaving your hair looking sleek and shiny. Plus, the dryer is so lightweight — weighing less than one pound — your arm will never cramp up while styling your hair again.

With all these smart features, it makes sense that over 6,000 Sephora customers are fans of the top-rated hair dryer. “I was hesitant about the price tag but this blow dryer is worth it,” said one shopper. “I have thick hair about two inches below my shoulders and this dried my hair in five minutes and it looked silky with no frizz at all! I would repurchase in a heartbeat. Seriously, best blow dryer ever!”

“I read a lot of reviews and finally bit the bullet and purchased this while there was a sale. WORTH EVERY PENNY,” wrote another. “Just like everyone says, this dryer is epic. It’s quiet, lightweight, the slightly larger size is super easy to adjust to, and it dries super fast. Old dryer would take 15 to 20 minutes to blow out and I would have to flat iron to get my hair smooth. This is seven to eight minutes and no need for a flat iron. I'm not sure how it does it, but your hair is SO nice after; soft, silky, and smooth. Definitely worth the investment.”

At $295, the Bio Ionic hair dryer is definitely pricier than other options on the market. But, with a 10-year warranty, it’s one investment that will last for years to come. And with so many shoppers calling it “life-changing,” it seems like it is well worth the price.

