5 Wave Sprays That Belong in Your Hair This Summer

Beachy waves are to summer vacation like glitter eyes are to New Year’s Eve—essential and always in style. The easiest way to get the tousled look without dipping your head in the ocean? Wave sprays—and they’ve come a long way since the days of super drying pure sea salt concoctions.

While many, but not all, still use the power of salt, you’ll find that they’re also infused with moisturizing ingredients that give your hair texture and nourishment. Here’s a few we’re keeping in stock all season long.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Get Effortless Beach Waves

 

ALTERNA Haircare Bamboo Beach Ocean Waves Tousled Texture Spray

Alterna's new limited-edition wave spray is summer beauty done right. Not only does it give you tousled waves sans dryness, but it includes UVA/UVB blockers that protect your hair from damage caused by the sun.

TIGI Bed Head Queen Beach Salt Infused Texture Spray

This little blue bottle harnesses the power of salt to define your waves. We like spraying this in slightly damp hair and letting it air-dry for a natural look. 

R+Co Salt Soft Wave Spray

Can't stand the crunchy feel that comes along with beach sprays? Don't sweat it! R+Co's Sail gives you the wave while keeping your touchable, soft texture.

IGK Beach Club Texture Spray

Volume-boosting is this wave spray's business, using hydrolyzed wheat protein to give you extra volume.

Oribe Après Beach Spray

Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray gets all the likes, but the unsung hero in the beachy waves department is this pretty bottle. It not only adds movement and texture to your hair, but a small dose of shine for healthy hair that screams vacation.

