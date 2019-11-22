The Best Moisturizing Shampoo for Dry Hair, According to Experts
Because shiny, healthy hair starts in the shower.
On the list of hair gripes, dry hair ranks up there next to “too oily” and “absolutely untameable.” Yes, it can make hair appear frizzy and dull, but it can lead to a number of other hair issues, including breakage and split ends.
The good news? There’s a moisturizing shampoo for that. The hard part, of course, is that it can be a lot of work to nail down the best shampoo for dry hair that also addresses your other hair care concerns. (Because, let’s be honest, there's never just one.)
That’s why we asked hairstylists and dermatologists to give us the lowdown on the best shampoos on the market. Here, their top picks — plus tips for keeping hair healthy and moisturized in the first place.
What Causes Dry Hair in the First Place?
Of course, there's the obvious explanation: “Some people’s hair is more naturally dry than others,” says Iris Rubin, M.D., a dermatologist and the founder of SEEN Hair Care.
However, several everyday haircare habits can also lead to dry hair, including heat styling or using hair products that have drying ingredients, like alcohol, Dr. Rubin says. Over-washing coloring, bleaching, or exposing hair to sun can also lead to less-than moisturized locks, he adds.
You can also try checking in with your diet. If you regularly consume a solid balance of protein, whole grains, colorful fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats (e.g. avocados, olive oil, nuts and seeds), then it may be worth paying a visit to your doctor who can check for vitamin deficiencies, like iron zinc or vitamin D, that may be contributing to your dry hair, Dr. Rubin says.
Your healthcare provider can also make sure a hormonal imbalance — which could be the result of a thyroid abnormality — isn’t at play.
How to Keep Hair Moisturized — Beyond Shampoo
On top of limiting your use of styling tools like the straightener or curling iron, you should also take extra care to protect your hair from outdoor elements. This includes a hat to keep strands out of the sun or even wearing a cozy beany during the colder months to protect it from the harsh environment, says Gina Rivera, founder and president of Phenix Salons.
And when it comes to the use of chemicals, she recommends heading to a salon. “Professionals are trained to ensure your hair is not over-processed and that it will remain healthy, rather than potentially getting burned,” she says.
A few other haircare rules to live by? Treat hair to a moisturizing mask, drinking plenty of water, and getting a regular trim to keep hair healthy, says celebrity stylist Kendall Dorsey.
Ready to find the best moisturizing shampoo for your dry hair? Here, you’ll find a few favorites that will help you nix parched hair for good.