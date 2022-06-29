10 Hairsprays to Style, Set, and Smooth Strands

But for anyone still interested in shopping around, read on for all of the best hairsprays.

However, with an unlimited amount of options to choose from, you might be wondering where to begin. To help you feel less overwhelmed, we researched the best hairsprays on the market and even spoke to two celebrity hairstylists about what they look for in a hairspray. We then evaluated each hairspray's hold level, stiffness, and ability to withstand weather changes. The one that stood out to us the most was the Salon Grafix Shaping Hair Spray because of its fast-drying yet flexible hold.

Like all beauty and hair products, hairsprays have gotten smarter over the years. You can no longer walk into a store and pick the first one you see off the shelf. Instead, find a product tailored to two things: your hair type and your desired hold level.

Best Overall: Salon Grafix Shaping Hair Spray Courtesy View at Walgreens ($6) Also available at CVS, Walmart, and Amazon What We Love: It's unscented, making it perfect for those with sensitive noses. What We Don't Love: You may have to layer the product if you're looking for a stronger hold. This hairspray does it all — it provides a medium hold that's touchable, flexible, and fast-drying. Use it with a comb to volumize roots, or spray damp hair to form it into a more wavy shape. And of course, you can also use it to secure styles for up to 12 hours. Shoppers who love it says it instantly provides volume without being stiff or sticky. You can even easily brush through your hair after you use it to tame flyaways. Since there's no scent (not even a chemical one from the can), it's a great hairspray to use for the entire family, even if someone is typically sensitive to aerosol can hairspray. Hold: Medium | Scented: No | Size: 10 oz.

Best Value: Suave Max Hold Hairspray Courtesy View at Target ($4) Also available at Amazon and Walmart What We Love: This product offers a strong hold that's still soft to the touch for an awesome price point. What We Don't Love: It sprays out of the can feeling very wet. I love using this hairspray on wet hair to scrunch my naturally wavy hair into a defined shape that will last me up to two days. The vitamin and protein-enriched formula nourishes hair, while simultaneously taming frizz and fly-aways. The hairspray's long-lasting hold won't leave behind a stiff or sticky residue on strands, making it an ideal choice for slick back looks. Hold: Maximum | Scented: No | Size: 11 oz.

Best Splurge: Philip B. Weightless Jet Set Precision Control Hair Spray Courtesy View at Planet Beauty ($40) Also available at Bloomingdales What We Love: This ultra-fine mist leaves hair soft to the touch. What We Don't Love: It doesn't offer a strong hold. While hairsprays are great for providing hold to your hairstyles, sometimes they fight the look. When you're wanting a volume boost or some more oomph for your strands, reach for this one. This Philip B. hairspray won't cause product build up thanks to its lightweight, ultra-fine mist. This is the hair spray that celebrity stylist Kylee Heath uses on Nicole Kidman to tame flyaways, while still remaining soft to the touch. Even though it doesn't boast a strong hold, your hair will stay in place and feel ultra-soft. Hold: Medium | Scented: Yes | Size: 9 oz.

Best Volumizing: Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray Courtesy View at Ulta ($28) Also available at Revolve What We Love: You can use it to add volume to flat or oily hair. What We Don't Love: The fragrance is strong. Billing itself as the ideal combo of a dry shampoo and a hairspray, Ouai formulated the ultra-lightweight Texturizing Hair Spray with volcanic ash minerals to absorb oil, refresh and build volume. In addition, if you're into fragrance, this one has a spa-like scent that matches the rest of the Ouai line. Hold: Light | Scented: Yes | Size: 4.6 oz.

Best Light Hold: Eva NYC Shapeshifter Flexible Hairspray Courtesy View at Ulta ($12) Also available at Amazon and Walmart What We Love: It has a high-shine glossy finish. What We Don't Love: The smell can be too much for some. This barely-there spray comes out as a non-sticky mist and is a light hold, also known as workable hold. This means your strands can be manipulated or fixed—a section that needs to be re-curled or even brushing through day two hair—long after you've sprayed it. As a bonus, it adds a high-shine finish to strands. Since it's formulated with plant proteins and argan oil, it hydrates and smooths the hair follicles as it keeps them in place. Hold: Light | Scented: Yes | Size: 8.3 oz.

Best Medium Hold: Kérastase Laque Couture Medium Hold Hair Spray Courtesy View at Sephora ($32) Also available at Kerastase, Amazon, and Walmart What We Love: This hairspray is versatile. What We Don't Love: This product is heavily scented, which may irritate some users. For hairstyles that require just a bit more hold while still maintaining an overall flexible amount of control, reach for this option from Kérastase. A few spritzes will provide lasting hold without leaving any crunchy or stiff strands behind. And if you have highlights or dyed hair, you'll appreciate it also contains a UV filter to help protect your hair against damage from the sun's rays. Hold: Medium | Scented: Yes | Size: 8.8 oz.

Best Flexible Hold: Living Proof Flex Hairspray Courtesy View at Sephora ($27) Also available at Ulta and Living Proof What We Love: This hairspray has a light hold and a fresh citrus-like scent. What We Don't Love: While all hairsprays contain alcohol, this one in particular seemed drying. When pro stylists praise a product, you know it's legit. "This is my absolute favorite," says celebrity hairstylist Owen Gould, who counts Kristen Stewart, Drew Barrymore, and Julianne Moore as his clients. "Light hold, no build-up, heat protection, and an incredible smell," are all the reasons Gould is a fan. Living Proof's patented Flexible Web Technology—a combination of firm and pliable polymers (the "glue" of a hairspray)—allows your hair to have workable, medium hold when sprayed on damp or dry hair alike. Plus, it offers heat protection up to 450 degrees and is strong enough to hold styles in place and reworkable enough to change things up as needed. Hold: Medium | Scented: Yes | Size: 7.5 oz.

Best Strong Hold: Sebastian Professional Re-Shaper Hair Spray Courtesy View at Amazon ($20) Also available at Walmart What We Love: It keeps intricate looks in place for hours. What We Don't Love: The sprayer-tip clogs easily. Get professional-level results at an accessible price point with this long-lasting hairspray. Although it has a strong-hold, it's reshapeable, so you can switch up styles throughout the day. It also helps to minimize frizz throughout the day, even in the most humid of conditions. Hold: Strong | Scented: No | Size: 13.5 oz.

Best for Humid Weather: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray Courtesy View at Oribe ($42) Also available at Sephora What We Love: It's great for all hair types, including hair that's been color-treated or treated with keratin. What We Don't Love: While it has additional benefits, it is quite expensive. There are few beauty-related blunders worse than prepping and styling your strands to a T, only to step outside and have all your efforts instantly undone by humidity. Prevent this with an anti-humidity hairspray, such as this top-rated option from Oribe, which was tested by the brand in Miami, so you know it's legit. Hold: Medium | Scented: Yes | Size: 5.5 ounces