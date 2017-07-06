The Best Hair Vitamins for Longer, Healthier Strands

hairfinity/Instagram
Alexis Bennett
Jul 06, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Want longer, thicker hair overnight? Well, that's not going to happen. Sorry, but there's no such thing as a quick fix when it comes to achieving your hair goals. However, if you're willing to be patient (and consistent), there are a couple of vitamins that can improve the overall health of your hair over time.

How much time? Well, the results will vary from person to person. At tip-top speeds, the average growth of hair on the scalp could reach half an inch per month. Combine those results with a nutrient-filled tablet—think vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants—and you could witness a boost in length retention, a decrease in thinning, and a surge in shine.

That's why celebrities like Kim Kardashian are always raving about their favorite hair vitamins. But just because it works for them, doesn't mean you'll see the same results. That's why you should always check with your doctor before taking supplements, especially if you have allergens, are pregnant, or breast feeding.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Launches Vitamins

 

Not sure where to start? We've gathered our favorite supplements ahead. So keep reading to discover one that fits your needs.

1 of 6 Courtesy

PHYTO PHYTOPHANÈRE Hair and Nails Dietary Supplement

Kill three birds with one stone thanks to this French nutritional supplement, which claims to promote fuller hair, stronger nails, and radiant skin. Some users even say that they noticed substantial eyelash growth while taking the biotin-filled formula.

$57 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

SugarBearHair Vitamins

Those who aren't a fan of taking massive pills will appreciate this gummy option. The chewy tablets include a host of vitamins and minerals—like vitamin A and zinc—that will nourish strands.

$31 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Nutrafol Women Advanced Thinning Hair & Hair Loss Supplement

Here's a formula that works to minimize shedding caused by stress and tension. Even women who suffer from alopecia have praised the collagen-infused supplements.

$88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Brock Beauty Hairfinity

This supplement has thousands of five-star reviews, and even Kim Kardashian is a fan of the collagen and biotin-rich tablets, which are known to strengthen nails too.

$25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Viviscal Extra Strength Hair Nutrient Tablets

Viviscal is designed to extend the growth phrase of each hair's cycle. The creators added a patented marine complex in the supplements, which isolates the nutrients in a fish and protein-rich diet.

$34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Nouráge Nurishment for Healthier Hair

The Nouráge tablets combine biotin, antioxidants, and a patented protein nutrient to boost hair's strength and shine. Customers have noted that you must be patient with this one. So—like anything worth having—it's going to take time. But for thicker shinier hair, it's definitely worth the wait.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!