The Best Hair Straighteners of 2019, From Flat Irons to Brushes

There are few beauty wins as satisfying as discovering the best hair straightener for your hair. To accomplish this feat, you have to weed through tons of potential matches and, through trial and error, find the flat iron or straightening device best suited for your individual hair needs and time limitations.

Whether you have curly hair or extremely thick hair, are looking for a mini flat iron or a hair-straightening brush, there are almost too many factors to consider on your quest for the best hair straightener possible. In addition to hair-texture concerns, you have the financial element: Will a more affordable tool from reliable brands like Remington and Conair get the job done, or do you need to splurge on a high- to mid-tier option from well-known luxury brands like GHD, Chi, Babyliss, and Paul Mitchell? If you’re worried about cutting down the primp time in your morning routine, you may want to look at flat irons with larger plate widths and fast heat-up capabilities. Titanium flat irons tend to heat up quicker than those with ceramic plates, but the strength and speed you get with titanium may mean sacrificing the more limited heat damage to your hair done by ceramic devices. If the thought of clamping any hot flat iron, ceramic or not, down on your colored, brittle, or otherwise damaged hair makes you cringe, maybe you should look into a steam straightener or a ceramic flat iron with a wide range of adjustable heat settings to use in tandem with your favorite heat-protecting products.

With constantly evolving technology, the best hair straighteners of 2019 are probably different than they’ve looked in years past. So to help you navigate through the latest hair straightener features and and designs, we’ve rounded up a list of our top contenders. Whatever your main priorities are when it comes to finding the best hair straightener, these are some of the most popular heat styling tools out there.

Read on for the best hair straighteners that cater to a bevy of beauty and lifestyle concerns.

Best-Rated Hair Straightener on Amazon

With a whopping 31,500 customer reviews, the HSI Professional Glider is, without a doubt, a popular choice of ceramic flat iron. Aside from the very reasonable price point, customers love how quickly the hair straightener smooths even the most unruly texture and leaves tresses looking professionally styled. The heat options range from 140- to 450-degrees Fahrenheit, giving you a wide range of options to discover the ideal heat for you hair, and the dual-voltage means you don’t have to leave your new hair-straightening staple at home when you travel. An added touch? The flat iron comes with a mini argan oil leave-in hair treatment to boost your hair’s shine and softness.

To buy: $38; amazon.com

Best-Rated Hair Straightener on Sephora

Sephora’s best-selling hair straightener and flat iron list is dominated by styling tools from big hitter GHD. The crème de la crème on the beauty retailer’s list is GHD’s Platinum+ Professional Performance 1” Styler. The flat iron operates at 365-degrees Fahrenheit, which the brand considers “the optimum styling temperature for even healthier hair,” has a 20-second heat-up time, and a heat-resistant plate guard to protect your furniture and other surfaces. While the price point is definitely on the higher side, GHD’s hair straightener uses predictive technology that adapts to your hair’s individual texture and needs, promising you a unique — and worth it — hair-styling experience.

To buy: $249; sephora.com

Best Flat Iron for Fine Hair

The narrow, vibrating plates on this Bio Ionic iron make it the perfect hair straightener for fine hair. Each plate is infused with water-emitting mineral rock to keep your hair hydrated despite the fact that you're heat styling it, and the rounded edges make it easier to straighten close to your roots without leaving crease marks. The tool promises a 10-minute styling time, meaning your morning routine will definitely be expedited with this flat iron in your beauty arsenal.

To buy: $230; ulta.com

Best Hair Straightener for Coarse Hair

With its larger-than-average ceramic plate width of 1.5 inches, the T3 SinglePass X 1.5” Ionic Flat Iron styles hair quickly and (as the name suggests) with fewer passes over the same pieces of hair, limiting the potential of leaving your hair damaged. The high-tech straightener heats up in just 30 seconds and was designed specifically for long, thick, or coarse hair that can be a bit stubborn with flat irons that don’t pack as much power. As one reviewer raves, “This literally is so different than other flat irons. You can flat iron your hair in minutes! I have long thick hair and I can finish my hair in 5 minutes!” If quick styling of hard-to-manage hair is your goal, this straightener could be your best bet.

To buy: $230; nordstrom.com

Best Hair Straightener for Damaged Hair

Most professional hair stylists recommend using additional styling products and protectants to limit the damage heat can do to hair, but there are also straightening tools that can be less abrasive on your locks than others. Agave Healing Oil’s Healing Vapor Iron harnesses agave extracts and moisture-infusing technology to nourish and strengthen your hair as you style it, promising to banish frizz and split ends in the process. While a vapor-infused pouch may seem like an unusual feature for a hair straightener, customers report softer, silkier hair after use with no incidental greasy residue from the agave vapor.

To buy: $150; amazon.com

Best Steam Straightener

Steam straighteners, like the less common vapor flat irons, are typically considered better for your hair because they provide more moisture, making the straightening process less drying on your strands. While a steam straightener sounds super fancy, Conair makes a reasonably-priced Ionic Steam Flat Iron that heats in 30 seconds and boasts five temperature settings up to 455-degrees Fahrenheit. The steam straightener, with tourmaline-coated ceramic plates, also features three retractable combs, giving you options for the most effective length to detangle your particular hair.

To buy: $51; amazon.com

Best Hair-Straightening Brush

Drybar, which basically re-wrote the script on the salon blow-out experience, created its own hair-straightening brush so clients can achieve professional-level sleekness at home. Drybar’s bright yellow Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush, with customizable heat settings up to 450-degrees Fahrenheit, smooths hair in a matter of minutes and leaves your locks with a little more bounce than a traditional flat iron would. A hair-straightening brush like this is great for someone who prefers more of a natural look to pin-straight hair and might be your easiest at-home route to looking like you just got a fresh salon blow out.

To buy: $145; sephora.com

Best Flat Iron to Curl Hair

Perhaps not how the first inventor of a hair straightener intended, flat irons have been increasingly popular as hair-curling tools. (Here’s how to curl hair with a flat iron if you want a refresher.) Haircare mainstay CHI caught on and created the Tourmaline Ceramic 3-in-1 Hairstyling Iron, which not only has flat inner ceramic plating but curved plating around the outer barrel. Not only does the rounded plating maximize the curling potential each time you wrap your hair, it also limits the amount of hair-snagging and clamp lines that often come with using flat irons to curl your hair.

To buy: $99; amazon.com

Best Mini Flat Iron

Mini flat irons are great for travel, but not if they can’t work in other countries. BaBylissPRO’s Mini Straightening Iron is dual-voltage, meaning it won’t burn out when you plug it in abroad (with the right adapter). And just because it’s tiny doesn’t mean its results are: Featuring nano titanium hair-straightening power at a heat of 430-degrees Fahrenheit, the mini flat iron from BaBylissPro is a strong straightening force, even on thick and coarse hair. The compact styling tool also comes with a matching blue travel pouch, so everything from packing and using it as you globetrot is a breeze. Another bonus of the tiny size? At just six-inches long with half-inch plates, you can finally get those frizzy roots and stubborn flyaways.

To buy: $30; ulta.com