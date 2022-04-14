We Tested Over 20 Dry Shampoos — Here Are Our 7 Favorites
Not only is washing your hair everyday inconvenient (and totally time consuming), but lathering up too often can also cause more harm than good leaving you with dry strands or an irritated scalp. In comes dry shampoo to save the day (and your hair). This miracle product gives day one (er, two or three) old hair a refresh and soaks up all the oil, product buildup, and sweat that can accumulate in between washes.
To help you figure out the formula that's right for you, our beauty editors, who have a variety of hair types and needs, tested more than 20 popular dry shampoos to determine which ones restored the most life to struggling strands.
The Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk was a favorite among all of the testers because it successfully absorbs excess oils without stripping the hair and it's made with nourishing, plant-based ingredients. They also loved the volume it gave their strands and the fact that it didn't leave behind a chalky, white cast.
Here are the best dry shampoos for non-wash days, according to testers.
The Winners
- Best Overall: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
- Best Value: Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo
- Best for Thin, Fine Hair: Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
- Best for Blondes: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo for Light Tones
- Best for Brunettes: Billie Floof Dry Shampoo for Brunettes
- Best for Dry Hair: OGX Extra Strength Refresh + Restore Coconut Miracle Oil Dry Shampoo
- Best Scented TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
Related Items
Best Overall: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
What We Like: The plant-based ingredients are very gentle on the hair.
What We Don't Like: It takes a while for the powder to sink in.
Our testers couldn't get enough of this dry shampoo by Klorane. It scored well when it came to oil absorption, texture, and invisibility — all the hallmarks of a good dry shampoo. One tester was also impressed with how much oomph it added to her hair. "My hair looked almost good as new — not greasy with a surprising amount of volume at the root," she said.
It's formulated with gentle, plant-based ingredients like oat milk, corn and rice starches, and silica, which work together to soothe the scalp, while absorbing dirt and excess oils. It's also free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones, which is great for curly and color-treated hair.
Our testers noted that the spray formula does come out white at first and takes about two minutes to sink in, but working it through your hair with your fingers eliminates any trace of a white cast and the end result is well worth the wait.
Size: 3.2 fl oz | Scented: Yes | Sulfate-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Value: Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo
What We Like: It softens hair and doesn't leave it feeling stiff.
What We Don't Like: It has a very strong fragrance.
You certainly don't need to break the bank to give your hair a little refresh in between washes and this affordable dry shampoo from Dove proves that point. It has a lightweight formula that is suitable for everyday use and absorbs oil without leaving behind any residue or white streaks. One tester said it feels nice on the scalp and made her hair soft and fluffy. Testers were also able to stretch their style an additional two to three days before it got greasy.
One downside is this dry shampoo's strong fragrance, which may be too overwhelming for some.
Size: 5 fl oz | Scented: Yes | Sulfate-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best For Thin, Fine Hair: Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
What We Like: It adds a ton of volume and minimizes the look of split ends.
What We Don't Like: Using it too often could dry out hair.
This Kristin Ess dry shampoo does all the things a dry shampoo should do and then some. It uses absorbent ingredients to combat oil, eliminate odor, and stretch out the gap between washes. It also features a proprietary strengthening complex that smooths the appearance of split ends and damaged hair cuticles and protects strands from environmental stressors.
Our testers were fans of its volumizing, vitamin-enriched formula and its ability to take day-old hair from flat to fabulous in just seconds, which will definitely come in handy for anyone with thin, fine hair. "It sucked up excess oil well and gave my hair a bit of volume at the root," remarked one tester. She also noted that it dries and disappears very quickly, making it the perfect product for quick, on-the-go use. Unlike some dry shampoos, this one did not leave behind any residue and it earned a 5/5 during our chalkiness test.
It is safe to use on color or keratin-treated hair as it is formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. One tester noted that it does contain alcohol, though, so it's best to use this dry shampoo once or twice a week in order to not dry out the hair.
Size: 4 fl oz | Scented: Yes | Sulfate-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Blondes: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo for Light Tones
What We Like: It brings out the blonde tones in color-treated hair and combats brassiness.
What We Don't Like: It's not ideal for oily or fine hair.
Our blonde testers all agree that this dry shampoo is the best at refreshing their day-old hair without altering their color or leaving a noticeable cast. Its formula features the brand's signature argan-oil infusion, which hydrates and nourishes the hair, as well as rice starch, a naturally-absorbent ingredient.
In addition to restoring the hair, this product also contains violet pigments to counter brassiness and brighten tones in color-treated hair, similar to a purple shampoo. Our bleached-blonde tester raved about this perk saying, "my jaw dropped when I realized this formula was purple and left an actual tint on my hair. I feel icier than ever and completely oil-free, too." Plus, once the spray has set in, you won't even notice it's there thanks to its invisible finish.
As if it couldn't get any better, testers also noted that it has an amazing scent. The only downside our testers could see is that the inclusion of argan oil makes it a bit too heavy for thin or oily hair.
Size: 5.4 fl oz | Scented: Yes | Sulfate-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Brunettes: Billie Floof Dry Shampoo for Brunettes
What We Like: It's easy to control how much you apply and it leaves no white cast on dark hair.
What We Don't Like: It is difficult to work into curly hair.
With a brown hue to its powder formula, this dry shampoo is perfect for brunettes. It's packed with biotin to strengthen strands and rice starch to soak up oil. It also features baking soda to provide an even deeper clean. The powder effortlessly dissolves into the hair without leaving behind any residue and the brown tint ensures even the darkest of hair won't have that unwanted ghostly cast. And because it's a non-aerosol powder instead of a spray, it's easier to control where it goes, so you can apply as much or as little as you'd like to areas that need a refresh. There is both a light and a dark haired option available.
It even convinced one of our testers to make the switch to a non-aerosol dry shampoo. "I never thought I would love a powder dry shampoo, but this product converted me. I loved how well it absorbed oil." She also loved the packaging, which Billie is known for, noting that the petite, round bottle "is chic enough for any vanity or bathroom counter."
Size: 1.2 fl oz | Scented: No | Sulfate-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Dry Hair: OGX Extra Strength Refresh & Restore + Coconut Miracle Oil Dry Shampoo
What We Like: It has moisturizing ingredients and doesn't leave any residue.
What We Don't Like: It may weigh down thin hair.
This coconut-oil infused dry shampoo is a godsend for anyone dealing with dry, brittle hair. Its blend of tiare essence, vanilla bean extract, and coconut oil is a tag-team effort to absorb oil while also providing tons of moisture. The hydrating formula received top marks for our curly and natural-haired testers as it revived curls and coils without being overly drying or powdery.
While it may seem counteractive to use an oil-based product as a dry shampoo, our testers noted that it did not make their hair oiler nor did it leave behind any stickiness. It actually had the opposite effect: testers claimed it left their hair feeling smoother, healthier, and softer. They also rated it a 4.3/5 for volume and said it gave their hair a decent amount of boost. The fresh scent was another attribute testers loved — it's pleasant, yet subtle.
The only downside to this dry shampoo is that the oil-based formula may be a little too heavy for thin or fine hair.
Size: 5 fl oz | Scented: Yes | Sulfate-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Scented: TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
What We Like: It's very affordable and smells great.
What We Don't Like: It can make hair feel wet at first and takes a bit to dry.
If you love scented products but don't want anything too overpowering, this dry shampoo from TRESemmé has your name on it. Testers had nothing but good things to say about not only its light and fresh scent, but its impressive oil-control as well. Their reviews said their hair looked and felt like they had just washed it after just a few spritzes of this affordable dry shampoo. The formula uses tapioca starch to soak up excess oils without stripping hair of nutrients and is free of parabens, silicones, and sulfates. On top of making your hair smell clean, this spray also boasts an entirely invisible finish that adds a little lift at the roots.
"This product pleasantly surprised me," one tester remarked. "When I first applied it, it made my hair wet, but once it dried down (in a matter of seconds) it left my hair feeling soft and much less oily—almost totally refreshed."
Size: 5 fl oz | Scented: Yes | Sulfate-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Our Testing Process
Prior to conducting this test, we scoured product reviews and spoke with stylists to narrow the list down to 20 of the most promising dry shampoos. From there, our in-house team tested the dry shampoos in the Lab to determine how well they performed in the following categories; ease of use, oil absorption, texture/feel, volume, and visibility/chalkiness. We tested on all different hair textures, ranging from natural and coarse to straight and fine, as well as various different lengths and colors. We then compiled our insights on each product and took our time to carefully determine our favorites.
What to Keep in Mind
Absorbent Ingredients
The main purpose of a dry shampoo is to soak up excess oil, product buildup, and impurities and extend the time between washes. To do this, a dry shampoo needs absorbent ingredients such as clay, silica, zeolite, oatmeal, or starches. Look for products with any of these ingredients if you want to prevent your hair from getting greasy on days when sudsing your strands isn't part of the plan.
Volumizing Benefits
Dry shampoos can offer many other benefits in addition to controlling oil. A dry shampoo that also adds volume to your hair is a major plus as greasy hair is limp and often falls flat. The oil-controlling powders in dry shampoo adds texture at the root and this texture allows the root to stand up a bit. Plus, the ingredients that give dry shampoo its hold lift hairs away from the head to create volume.
Scent
Make sure to pay attention to whether or not a product is scented. If you are sensitive to products with fragrances, it is best to opt for an unscented option or something with a very subtle scent.
Your Questions, Answered
How often should you use dry shampoo?
How often you use a dry shampoo will depend on your specific hair type, how greasy your hair gets, and how many times you wash your hair per week. "If your hair tends to get oily quickly, then you should apply the dry shampoo once your hair has completely dried after a shampoo," says Gregga Prothero, Master Stylist and Founder of Gregga LA. "Doing this prevents the hair from getting too limp and greasy throughout the day." She adds, "For hair textures that need more moisture and tend to be on the drier side, I'd apply the dry shampoo 2-3 days after your shampoo, so some natural oils can be distributed in the hair."
How do you apply dry shampoo?
The first step in applying a dry shampoo is to make sure your hair is completely dry. According to Prothero, any wetness "can mix with the dry shampoo and cause some buildup." She also recommends not spraying it directly onto your part and instead "lifting the hair on both sides of your part and then spraying the dry shampoo at the temple, sideburns, and slightly below the crown area." She emphasizes that it is best to focus on the areas that get weighed down easily by oil.
Is dry shampoo bad for your hair long-term?
While dry shampoos themselves are not damaging— like most beauty products—they should be used in moderation. "Dry shampoos are designed to help lengthen the time between shampoos, but they should be used only once between wash days, and preferably only once a week," Prothero says. "If you continually apply it everyday it can cause build up that clogs the pores on your scalp and leads to poor hair health."