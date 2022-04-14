Best Overall: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

What We Like: The plant-based ingredients are very gentle on the hair.

What We Don't Like: It takes a while for the powder to sink in.

Our testers couldn't get enough of this dry shampoo by Klorane. It scored well when it came to oil absorption, texture, and invisibility — all the hallmarks of a good dry shampoo. One tester was also impressed with how much oomph it added to her hair. "My hair looked almost good as new — not greasy with a surprising amount of volume at the root," she said.

It's formulated with gentle, plant-based ingredients like oat milk, corn and rice starches, and silica, which work together to soothe the scalp, while absorbing dirt and excess oils. It's also free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones, which is great for curly and color-treated hair.

Our testers noted that the spray formula does come out white at first and takes about two minutes to sink in, but working it through your hair with your fingers eliminates any trace of a white cast and the end result is well worth the wait.

Size: 3.2 fl oz | Scented: Yes | Sulfate-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes