The Best Deep Conditioners for Dull, Damaged, and Dry Hair
Because tired hair needs a pick-me-up every now and then, too.
It's about that time in the year when your most moisturizing skincare products become mainstays in your daily routine. But if dry, damaged strands have you sending out an SOS for help, well, then it’s probably time for a deep conditioner to start making its way into your lineup, too.
Deep conditioning products are like an amped up version of your regular conditioner, helping to reboot hair that’s been through the wringer, says Michelle Cleveland, a celebrity hairstylist and owner of Hair Addict Salon. They help to restore hydration to dry hair, smooth down the cuticle for extra shine, and rebuild the proteins responsible for hair's strength.
“Our hair is made up naturally of 85 percent keratin” — a type of protein that is also found in your skin and nails — Cleveland explains. In addition to everyday use of hot tools, she says air pollution, chemical-laden hair products, and even the sun can all “deplete our strands of this much-needed keratin.” And in case you were wondering, keratin is responsible for strengthening hair and preventing breakage, which is why you’ll want to take steps to replenish it if you're looking to revive dry, damaged strands — or see it grow longer.
RELATED: The 13 Best Restorative Shampoos for Every Type of Hair Damage
Curious about the best deep conditioners for every type of hair that fit the bill? Whether your hair is damaged and over-processed, or simply in need of some extra shine, here are a few top picks to check out.
VIDEO: How To Revive Dry Hair