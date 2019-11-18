The Best Deep Conditioners for Dull, Damaged, and Dry Hair 

Image zoom Guille Faingold/Stocksy

It's about that time in the year when your most moisturizing skincare products become mainstays in your daily routine. But if dry, damaged strands have you sending out an SOS for help, well, then it’s probably time for a deep conditioner to start making its way into your lineup, too.

Deep conditioning products are like an amped up version of your regular conditioner, helping to reboot hair that’s been through the wringer, says Michelle Cleveland, a celebrity hairstylist and owner of Hair Addict Salon. They help to restore hydration to dry hair, smooth down the cuticle for extra shine, and rebuild the proteins responsible for hair's strength.

“Our hair is made up naturally of 85 percent keratin” — a type of protein that is also found in your skin and nails — Cleveland explains. In addition to everyday use of hot tools, she says air pollution, chemical-laden hair products, and even the sun can all “deplete our strands of this much-needed keratin.” And in case you were wondering, keratin is responsible for strengthening hair and preventing breakage, which is why you’ll want to take steps to replenish it if you're looking to revive dry, damaged strands — or see it grow longer.

Curious about the best deep conditioners for every type of hair that fit the bill? Whether your hair is damaged and over-processed, or simply in need of some extra shine, here are a few top picks to check out.

Image zoom This mask will provide a pop of color to your shower — and an instant reset for tired hair. Detoxifying matcha green tea and wild apple blossom extract combine with moisturizing sweet almond and vegetable oils to create a butter-like treatment that helps to restore damaged strands. Courtesy $9 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom With ingredients like — you probably guessed this one — shea butter, as well as avocado and argan oils and vitamin E, your dry or damaged hair is in for a real treat(ment) with this mask. Comb the product through your hair and let it sit for anywhere from five to 30 minutes (or use it as a leave-in!) for all-over healthier hair. Courtesy $14 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Not only does this mask help to repair dry, brittle hair, but it also prevents future breakage and controls split ends. Ingredients like hydrolyzed wheat protein rebuild and strengthen hair, while soothing ceramides leave it looking shiny and smooth. One Sephora reviewer said the mask helps her chronically dry hair feel “nourished and hydrated without being weighed down or greasy.” Courtesy $53 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom The ingredients in this moisturizing mask read like a grocery list. Matcha butter, beetroot powder and hops — yes, the kind you find in beer — combine with a host of oils (coconut, sweet almond, and olive oils to name a few) to create this hydrating treatment. Use it once a week and be prepared for good hair days ahead. Courtesy $36 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Need proof that this mask works? No problem. During one study, 81 percent of participants saw a reduction in their hair breakage after just three uses. Even better? Eighty percent of women reported a boost in hydration. Results like those probably have something to do with the mask’s nourishing ingredients, like rosehip oil, which contains moisturizing fatty acids, and algae extract, which strengthens hair and keeps the scalp safe from free-radical damage. Courtesy $36 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Raw honey and olive oil work as natural moisturizers in this mask, which is designed to restore hydration and shine to dry, dull hair. The mask also includes scalp-soothing aloe vera leaf juice, which help with conditions like psoriasis and dandruff. One Amazon reviewer called the conditioner her “holy grail,” noting that her “hair hasn't felt and looked this good in a long time.” Courtesy $13 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom With an average of 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon, it’s clear there is something rather “miraculous” about Aussie’s popular conditioning treatment. (Bonus: It also works as a detangler.) Plant-based ingredients like avocado and jojoba oil leave hair feeling silky and moisturized. One reviewer said she even loves it for co-washing to keep her curls soft. Courtesy $30 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Tame frizz and replenish hair with this ultra-moisturizing conditioner packed with fruit extracts and avocado and grapeseed oils. One Sephora reviewer — who is also a hairstylist — noted: “I’m not sure I can accurately convey my LOVE for Olaplex No 5...but I’ll try! Most conditioners smell great but don’t ‘do it all’. Olaplex No 5 DOES IT ALL!” She added: “One use and you’ll be hooked like I was!!!" Courtesy $28 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom The name of this deep conditioner gives away the main moisturizing ingredients, but in addition to coconut oil and avocado extract, you’ll also find argan oil, shea butter, vitamin E and vitamin B5 — all ingredients that nourish hair and keep frizzies at bay. Courtesy $19 SHOP IT Opens a new window