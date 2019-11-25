The Best Dandruff Shampoos for a Dry, Flaky Scalp
Find out what's causing your "dandruff" — then say goodbye to itching and flaking with these products.
Like a cystic acne flare-up, dry scalp is one of those embarrassing beauty issues that makes you feel like you're the only person dealing with it, but the problem is actually more common than you think.
Rest assured that the issue can be resolved and that your LBDs will eventually be devoid of flakes, but first things first, you have to determine the cause of your dry and irritated scalp so you can choose the best moisturizing or anti-dandruff shampoo to treat it.
What’s the Difference Between Dry Scalp and ‘Dandruff’?
Just like the skin on the rest of your body, your scalp has the potential to get dry, too, from cold or dry air, says Ranella Hirsch, M.D., a Boston-based dermatologist.
"In general, dry scalp symptoms would of course include flaking, itching, tightness, stinging, or pain when getting chemicals or hair dye applied to the area," explains dermatologist Francesca Fusco, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital.
However, if your flakes are happening year-round, it's likely a larger issue at play. "With dandruff [technically known as seborrheic dermatitis, seborrheic eczema, or seborrheic psoriasis], you could have all of those symptoms, but you'll generally also have a greasy scalp, with more flakes than what you'd get with typical dry scalp,” she says.
It can also cause scaly patches, red skin, and yellow or white flakes or “dandruff” that can be persistent, says Dr. Hirsch. "It tends to affect areas with many oil glands, so we also see it in your eyebrows, on the sides of the nose, and the chest (especially for men)," she says.
Dandruff is believed to be caused by two things — a compromised skin barrier, and the overgrowth of a yeast that naturally grows on the scalp. While yeast commonly "lives uneventfully on most scalps," Dr. Hirsch says it may cause an immune response and irritation for some people, leading to a flaking scalp.
"When dandruff really revs up a lot, it can feel like thick scales, and if you look at the skin under a microscope, it will look cracked because the protective barrier is compromised," Dr. Fusco explains. "Then, it's just a matter of the yeast getting into the cracks, the cracks getting bigger, and it just takes off from there."
What Are Other Causes of a Dry, Flaky Scalp?
If this doesn’t sound like you, but you’re still dealing with a dry itchy, and flaky scalp, know that it can be caused by several other factors, too, Dr. Hirsch says.
Contact dermatitis: Your dry or irritated scalp could also be an allergy or sensitivity to certain ingredients in your hair care products. If you can pin down the problem-causing product, often all you have to do is discontinue using it to find relief, Dr. Hirsch says.
Scalp psoriasis: About half of Americans that have psoriasis have it on their scalp, but it tends to appear as raised, reddish, and scaly patches, rather than the white flakes associated with dandruff.
Unwashed hair: If you’ve over-relying on dry shampoo in place of a good old wash, then this could be the cause for a dry or flaky scalp. Dr. Hirsch says ignoring hair care can result in skin cells and scalp oils will build up and shed, which will look a lot like dandruff.
How to Choose the Best Shampoo for a Dry, Itchy Scalp
Once you figure out what's causing your dry scalp, the good news is you can find an anti-dandruff shampoo that can help decrease and soothe the itching and flaking that comes along with it, says John Blue, the owner and creative director of Chicago-based BOSS HAIR GROUP.
But no matter the shampoo you choose, it's important to remember that dandruff (and its related conditions) are not directly linked to the hair, but rather the scalp, notes Dr. Hirsch."The trick with any of these products is to think of it as a scalp treatment rather than a shampoo," she says.
That's why Dr. Hirsch recommends patients ignore typical wash-and-go shampoo rules and instead leave their shampoo choice on for 10 to 15 minutes with each use. She adds: "Washing it out quickly, as is often the case with shampoo, will not adequately address the root of the problem."
And remember, Blue says, if over-the-counter treatments don’t seem to soothe your angry scalp, then it might be time to pay a visit to your dermatologist. “Excessive dry and irritated scalps can cause more itching, where you could be breaking skin and possibly causing an infection," he cautions.
Ready to get the scoop on the best shampoo for dry scalp? Here are a few you'll want to check out, including top picks for fighting dandruff.