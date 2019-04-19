The 15 Best Curling Irons, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Unless you’ve been blessed with perfectly curly hair, a high-quality curling iron is a must-have product in most women’s beauty arsenals. Whether you prefer bouncy spiraled ringlets or voluminous beachy waves, there is a curling iron out there that will help you seriously up your game.
But with so many options available, it can feel downright daunting trying to figure out which one will give you the curls of your dreams. So to help you find the right option, we rounded up 15 of the most-beloved curling irons in stores now. These top-rated hair tools not only have an overwhelming number of glowing customer reviews, but they also have thousands of five-star reviews between them.
From a professional-grade curling iron and hair waving tool to a flat iron that can also curl hair, keep reading to shop the trusty curling irons that beauty lovers can’t stop raving about.
Best for Loose Waves: Bed Head Curlipops Curling Iron
Not only is this Bed Head curling wand the number one best-selling hair curling wand on Amazon, but it also has over 1,700 five-star customer reviews. The one-inch curling wand uses tourmaline ceramic technology to produce frizz-free, loose beachy curls every single time. It has a swivel cord for easy styling and comes with a protective glove so your hand won’t get burned while you’re using it.
Amazon customers have given it an impressive 4.3-star rating, with one saying, “I have tried both high-end and drugstore curling wands and traditional curling irons. I have to say that, besides the amazing price of this item, it is the best one I’ve ever used. Finally, a curling iron that is fast and easy to use (for someone hair-challenged) that gives me the perfect loose waves, that hold all day, I have been looking for. Cannot recommend highly enough.”
Best Drugstore Option: Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron
Looking for a quality curling iron that won’t break the bank? Walmart customers recommend this option by Conair. The beloved tool has 25 different heat settings and a barrel that uses smart technology to evenly distribute heat, allowing you to achieve perfect curls with each use. It has a 4.7-star rating at Walmart, and many reviewers call it the best curling iron they’ve ever owned.
“I have literally owned this curling iron for more than 5 years and it is still going strong,” raved one customer. “The curls that it creates are fantastic and I am always getting compliments about my hair. I love this product and would most definitely consider purchasing it again if my current ones ever stop working. Although the price is cheap, the performance is way beyond those curling irons of higher prices.”
Best Interchangeable Option: T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set
If you often like to switch up the size of your curls, check out this curling wand set from T3. It comes with a one-inch barrel, a 1.5-inch barrel, and a tapered barrel that are interchangeable with the same base — allowing you to create a variety of sleek hairstyles, from defined curls to flowy waves. Each barrel uses tourmaline ceramic technology and has five different heating settings to choose from depending on your hair type.
It has over 30,000 likes at Sephora, and over 200 customers have given it a 4.3-star rating. “Gives you amazing waves/curls that last! Each barrel is interchangeable and it's almost too easy to get supermodel Victoria’s Secret hair. I've had it for over a year and it still gives the same quality as the day I got it,” said one happy customer.
Best Travel Option: Xtava Twist Curling Wand
Do you travel internationally often and need a curling iron that works overseas? Opt for this curling wand from Xtava. The handy tool is dual voltage, so it can work in any country when used with the proper adapter. It comes with a heat-resistant glove for safety and a handy traveling case that makes it super easy to pack. You can also adjust the heat settings for an extremely precise temperature — there are 22 options to choose from.
Over 1,000 Amazon customers have given it their stamp of approval, with one saying, “Needed a new curling wand for international travel and this fit the bill. Comes with a travel case which makes it easy to throw into your bag when it's still warm (and also just keeps the cord more compact in your suitcase). Doesn't take up too much space and works great.”
Best Hair Waver: Amika High Tide Deep Waver
Prefer the look of voluminous waves over tight curls? Check out this deep waver by Amika. The three-prong tool molds your hair into soft and bouncy waves — it’s specifically designed not to leave creases, so it’s perfect for that natural, beachy look. Plus, all three of the barrels use negative ion technology that keeps your hair looking shiny and healthy.
The hair tool has over 4,000 likes at Sephora, with customers raving about how easy it is to use. “I’m obsessed with this! So easy to use and the best part is it’s so fast,” said one reviewer. “I have long, thick hair and did my whole head in less than 10 minutes. Gives that beach look with lots of volume. My hair still looked great the next day!”
Best for Natural Hair: Hot Tools 24k Gold Curling Iron
If you want to help define your natural curls, opt for this curling iron from Hot Tools. The barrel is plated in 24k gold to help circulate the heat, and the curler also uses patented pulse technology to ensure it stays at a consistent hot temperature the entire time you use it. The curling iron also has a gripped handle, making it more comfortable to hold while doing your hair.
Eighty-five percent of Ulta customers love the curling iron so much they said they would recommend it to their friends. “It works great and I love that you can dial your heat setting according to what your hair needs. My hair holds curl all day long as well and doesn't damage my hair. I would recommend this iron to anyone,” one raved.
Best Curling Wand: Remington Pro Ceramic Curling Wand
This sleek curling wand by Remington Pro has a pearl ceramic coating that helps you achieve longer-lasting curls, and the beloved curler features an easy-to-use digital heat control so you can reach your ideal temperature every time. It also has a salon swivel cord that won’t get tangled in the wire and comes with a protective glove to prevent burns.
Walmart customers are big fans of the top-rated curling wand, with one saying, “This curling wand is amazing! This is the first clipless curling wand I've ever purchased and I can say that it's worth every penny. I was skeptical to get it at first because I was afraid I'd burn my fingers, but on my first try using it I was surprised at how relatively easy it was and most of all how fast it took to get the job done.”
Best Non-Damaging Option: Dyson Airwrap Styler
Afraid that the heat from a curling iron will damage your hair? Try Dyson’s Airwrap Styler. The innovative system curls hair using only air. The hair tool comes with seven different attachments that can be used to do everything from dry hair to create voluminous waves and loose curls. The system also comes with a protective case for easy storage.
It has a 4.2-star rating at Neiman Marcus, and customers say it is well worth the investment. “The paddle brush, curling wands, and curling brush are all amazing,” said one customer. “I was a little worried because I had thin, fine, shoulder length hair, but my hair has so much body and the curls and waves it gives it are amazing! It's a must-have in my books! So glad I made the big investment, worth every penny!”
Best for Frizz-Free Curls: BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron
Hate dealing with frizzy hair? Try this curling iron from BaBylissPro. It uses a nano titanium barrel to produce frizz-free curls on all hair types and lengths. The 1 ¼-inch curling iron has 50 different heat settings to choose from and heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
With a four-star rating and over 1,300 reviews, it is one of the most popular curling irons on Amazon. One customer said it gives her “beautiful curls every time,” before adding, “I love this curling iron. It gets extremely hot, and the titanium rod seems to work better for me than the one I was using. I have spent much more on a different brand and I hated it. This one is worth the money.”
Fastest Heat Up Time: Lee Stafford Chopstick Styler Curling Wand
If you don’t have a lot of time to spend on your hair, check out this curling wand from Lee Stafford. The handy tool heats up in just 15 seconds and produces salon-quality curls that shoppers say last for days at a time. Keep in mind, the skinny wand will leave you with tight corkscrew curls, but you can always brush them out if you prefer a looser wave.
It has an impressive 4.4-star rating from over 550 reviews on Amazon, with hundreds of users uploading photos of their gorgeous curls. “I love this wand! Took my hair from super straight to beautifully curly in just 20 mins. Very easy to use. Iron gets really hot quickly. I always get so many compliments when I use this one my hair,” said one happy customer.
Best Professional Option: GHD Curve 1” Classic Curl Iron
For a professional grade curling iron that is beloved by hair stylists, check out this tool by GHD. The one-inch barrel iron uses patented tri-zone technology that helps achieve consistently even curls every time. What’s more, the hair tool comes with a two-year warranty, and it has a universal voltage so you can travel abroad with it.
Over 2,700 Sephora customers are fans of the curling iron, with one saying, “Worth every penny. Not only does it look really cool, it is very very lightweight and even makes little sounds when you turn it on, when it's hot, and when you turn it off. The curls come out amazing and last all day; it's a huge time saver for me because I never have to re-curl a piece because it always does it perfectly.”
Best for Big Curls: Chi Air N Spin Curler
Love the look of big bouncy curls? Opt for the Chi Air N Spin Curler. Simply place sections of your hair into this handy tool and push a button — it will automatically curl your hair into the chamber and heat up using ceramic heat technology, producing voluminous curls and waves. (Spoiler: The tool also uses negative ions that make hair smoother and super shiny.) Even better? The barrel is actually inside the curl chamber, so your hands won’t touch the hot surface, making it virtually burn-proof.
It has an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon and customers rave about how easy it is to use. “I really love this tool,” said one reviewer. “I have a hard time with curling irons, either I burn myself or one curl turns or different than the others or I accidentally curl one an opposite direction than the rest. This tool eliminates all my challenges. The tool doesn’t get hot on the outside so you will never burn your skin. It has a timer that beeps when time to release your hair, which is great. I highly recommend this product. Chi outdid themselves with this one!”
Best for Fine Hair: Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler
If you have very fine hair that can’t usually hold a curl, try this curling iron from Bio Ionic. The one-inch curling iron provides a consistent high heat that will keep even the thinnest hair curly. It has over 4,700 likes at Sephora and a 4.7-star rating overall. Plus, the barrel is extra long, which makes it easier to access hard-to-reach areas like the back of your head.
“I have thin straight hair which would never hold a curl for more than an hour. I took a chance on this iron and I'm so glad I did. Truly amazing results. My hair held curls and was bouncy and voluminous for days! Buy this, you won't regret it,” said one rave review.
Best for Long-Lasting Curls: DryBar The 3-Day Bender Curling Iron
If you don’t have the time or money to get a long-lasting curly blow-out every week, this curling iron from DryBar is the next best thing. The iron’s ionic technology gets rid of frizz, while the duel ceramic heaters circulate heat evenly through the barrel for beautiful, consistent curls. Since the barrel rotates, you can also use your fingers to twist the iron instead of contorting your wrists.
Over 10,000 Sephora customers have given the tool their seal of approval. “As a stylist, I get to play around with a lot of tools so I can honestly say, this is the best curling iron I’ve ever used! I did a lot of hair with this one and it works great on 99 percent of hair textures. It was so good, I purchased one for myself. I love it that much! It heats up super fast and creates long-lasting curls almost instantly,” wrote one shopper.
Best Flat Iron for Curling: HSI Professional Tourmaline Straightener
Looking for a multifaceted hair tool that can straighten and curl hair? Check out this flat iron from HSI Professional. The ceramic tourmaline hair iron is the number one best-selling hair straightening iron on Amazon thanks to its 31,000 glowing customer reviews. The popular tool is beloved for its ability to quickly and efficiently straighten hair, leaving it silky smooth in minutes. But many customers love that its rounded edges allow you to curl your hair as well.
“My hair is naturally straight, so I mostly use this product to curl my hair or add waves. In comparison to my regular hair curler (the round barrel), it takes me 15-30 minutes in comparison to the 1-2 hours I used to spend on curling my hair. In addition, once it's curled, it stays that way and doesn't easily fall out. I love love love this product and at that price, I feel like buying a backup in case anything should ever happen to the one I have now.”
