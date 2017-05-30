8 Clarifying Shampoos for When Your Hair Needs a Deep Clean

Erin Lukas
May 30, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Expecting a shampoo to clean your hair isn’t asking for much, but just like purging your closet at the beginning of each season, sometimes your hair is also in need of deep cleanse, too. Enter clarifying shampoos. They’re spiked with ingredients that completely clear the dirt, oil, chemical, and product buildup that inevitably gathers on your strands and scalp from styling products—especially if you ride out your last hair wash with dry shampoo. And the best part? These formulas do all of the above without stripping your hair of its essential natural oils or drying it out.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite clarifying shampoos for those times when your hair needs a deeper clean.

Fekkai Salon Apple Cider Clarifying Shampoo

Frederic Fekkai $18 SHOP NOW
Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo

Neutrogena $5 SHOP NOW
Oribe The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo

Oribe $44 SHOP NOW
L’Oreal Paris Hair Expert Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

L'Oreal Paris $5 SHOP NOW
Paul Mitchell Clarifying Shampoo Two

Paul Mitchell $10 SHOP NOW
Ouai Clean Shampoo

Ouai $28 SHOP NOW
Christophe Robin Clarifying Shampoo

Christophe Robin $34 SHOP NOW
Shu Uemura Cleansing Oil Shampoo

Shu Uemura $58 SHOP NOW

