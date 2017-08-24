This Beauty Editor Has a Dry Shampoo Wardrobe—and You Should, Too

There are several wardrobes in my life. There's my clothing wardrobe, sure, but I also apply a "wardrobing" philosophy to my mascara, lipstick, concealer, foundation... the list goes on and on. This approach allows me to justify owning multiple versions of the same type of beauty item—and therefore be prepared for just about any occasion. Case in point: My mascara wardrobe comprises a legthening version for day, a volumizing formula for night... you get the idea.

You might think this tactic wouldn't apply to hair products (who needs more than one mousse?), but you, my friend, would be mistaken. When it comes to dry shampoo, for example, I own four different formulas, each of which serves a distinct purpose. Scope 'em all out, below.