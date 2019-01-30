I Buy This $5 Dry Shampoo by the Case

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

I don’t just coddle my hair, I’m a straight up first-time parent about it. It doesn’t go near the iron, can’t touch non-evaporative silicones, and so help me God, will not get washed more than once a week.

An infrequent shampoo schedule is the only thing keeping my hair from drying out, frizzing up, and crumbling along the shaft. The problem, though, is that she greases up on me by day three like a BP oil spill. What can I say? I love her anyways.

On paper, any old dry shampoo should solve that problem, but trying powder after spray after shake to find one that delivers can feel like a Goldilocks-ian pursuit.

Batiste Dry Shampoo, Bare, turns out, is my just-right re-zhuzher.

This seafoam green can of aerosol powder does what I always hoped a dry shampoo would, but didn’t think was possible after years of trial and error — it leaves my hair feeling like it was just washed and blow dried, in about 10 seconds.

A controlled combination of starch and alcohol (not so much that it dries me out) is distributed throughout my roots, miraculously leaving zero residue. The effect is a bit eerie, because, even though I know I’ve just sprayed rice starch through my hair, I can’t feel any powder left behind.So-so-so-so-SO many dry shampoos fail at this. Whether they are aerosol or shake-on, the powder left behind will sit exactly where it lands, soaking up some of my scalp’s excess sebum, and making my roots feel thick with a powder-oil blend. A different kind of dirty than before, but dirty-feeling nonetheless.

Batiste’s ‘diet’ dry shampoo — a lighter formula than the original product — makes me feel like I’m walking out of a double-shampooed, deep-conditioned salon appointment, but without the additional stresses on my tresses.

What’s more, after a quick finger comb through my dark brown hair, I don’t see the powder at all. As a brunette, I had a harder time finding my unicorn dry shampoo, because the contents are either full on white, which leaves me looking like an extra in The Favourite, or brown, which stains my forehead and center part in the most unnatural way. Batiste Bare’s translucent rice starch positively melts into invisibility.

I’m going to level with you and admit that this product isn’t perfect, though it is close. The issue I take is that it tends to run out quickly — before the bottle is empty, even. My understanding of what happens is that the compressed alcohol in the dry shampoo is used up first, leaving the powder left inside without a vehicle to reach your scalp.

Still, it works so well, I find myself buying it by the case rather than switching to a lesser, longer lasting bottle. Economically, the decision holds up. A six-pack of Batiste Dry Shampoo, Bare costs just $28 (so, $4.60 per bottle), whereas a single bottle of the oft-lauded Klorane Dry Shampoo is $20. With the Batiste, you’re getting 1.24 ounces more for every dollar you spend and, to be frank, a better product.

