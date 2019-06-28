Searches for Lilac Hair Increased 1,077% This Year — Here's How to Get the Look for Just $13

Image zoom Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

If you’ve been mulling over a wine-tinted hair change as of late, you’re not alone. According to a Pinterest trend report, platform searches for the term “Lilac Hair” rose over 1,000 percent from last year, making it one of the biggest hair trends of 2019.

Call it the Cardi B effect, or give a nod to Lady Gaga, either way, this pastel hue has taken over and is expressing itself in all shapes and sizes. Now, it’s easier than ever to achieve this celeb-approved style, thanks to one product that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by.

Arctic Fox Vegan and Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye has almost 4,000 near-perfect reviews from customers who love it for its straightforward usage and full, non-damaging color.

With Girls Night, a soft purple shade of the dye, it’s easier than ever to achieve the dreamy pastel tresses you’ve seen all over your Instagram feed. In fact, it’s as easy (and good for your hair) as using a deep conditioner. On freshly shampooed and dried hair, apply the dye in sections, ensuring it coats each strand completely. Leave on for 40 minutes, and then rinse with cold water. This dye will appear best on bleached or blonde hair, but if you have darker hair, it’ll still impart a rich, deep purple color — just not quite the signature lilac Pinterest users can’t get enough of.

Aside from its spot-on tone, Amazon shoppers love this product for its gentle touch. Unlike other dyes, this hydrating colorant will actually strengthen hair as it imparts pigment.

“I love this product so much,” writes one reviewer. “As someone who has been dying my hair every color imaginable for over a decade, this is by far one of the best brands I've tried. It smells really good but it is also conditioning which my super dry hair really needs. I definitely still recommend deep conditioning before and after dying your hair but like I said my hair is extra dry so it may not be as necessary for everyone.”

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Just Got the Most Popular Hair Color on Pinterest

“I bought the color Girls Night which came out beautifully,” they continue. “Compared to other products I've used such as Splat and Sparks, this product did not stain the tub, my hands, or my towel. In fact, there was very little rinse out so I felt like my hair really absorbed the color. I have chin length curly hair and ended up using about half of the bottle. Best part is you can keep the leftovers for another application or to add to your conditioner to refresh your color. Overall, I'm very satisfied and will be trying the color Transylvania next.”

Shop the dye that Amazon shoppers swear by for their lilac hair for just $13 on Amazon.com.