This Toning Conditioner Saves My Blonde Hair Between Appointments

They say blondes have more fun, but what about when said blonde finds herself bent over a hotel bathtub the night before a job interview, repeatedly shampooing in an effort to clear up the splotchy gray deposits from a quick-fix drugstore purchase, all because she left her tried-and-true purple conditioner at home? I’m not naming any names (it was me), but if there’s one thing I know to be true, it’s that all purple shampoos and conditioners are certainly not created equal.

As someone who’s spent the last nine years of her life embracing a platinum icy shade, I’ve had more than a few trial and error experiences when it comes to maintaining a brass-free hue in between hair appointments. And in a platinum-haired Goldilocks-like conundrum, I’ve made my way through a quest of over 12 toning products that all left my hair either too brassy or too cool, until I finally found one that was just right. Enter: Amika’s Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Conditioner.

To take it back to elementary art class for just a moment, you’ll remember yellow and purple reside opposite one another on the color wheel. This means that purple-hued products work to deposit violet pigment back into the hair to neutralize unwanted brassy tones that lift from the cuticle once the initial toner begins to fade away. The problem is, a lot of these toning products will leave your locks feeling dry and unmanageable, only adding to the platinum hair struggle.

Amika’s Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Conditioner ultimately won me over because of its hydrating formula packed with vitamin-rich shea butter and sea buckthorn berry, full of healthy omega fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, all of which leave my hair feeling nourished and shiny. But of course, true to its cheeky name, the conditioner works its magic to revive my platinum pixie to post-salon brightness after letting it sit for just a few minutes while I cleanse my hair once or twice a week.

And to rack up even more points, unlike a lot of toning products I’ve used in the past, Amika’s Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Conditioner doesn’t have a nauseating chemical-like smell (no drying sulfates, parabens, or phthalates!). Oh, and it’s cruelty-free.

You can head to Amazon to shop the brass-fighting conditioner that now-platinum blonde Khloé Kardashian will need to add to her cart soon, too.

To buy: $24; amazon.com