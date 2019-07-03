Amal Clooney’s Hair Stylist Reveals the Secret to Her Signature Waves

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Aside from being an accomplished international human rights advocate (and the reason we learned what a barrister was), Amal Clooney holds a special place in our hearts for being our forever hairspo.

While her signature curls may look effortless, there’s actually some light elbow grease that goes into their creation. We spoke to celebrity hair stylist Rod Ortega who has worked with celebrities like Blake Lively, Aubrey Plaza, and Amal herself, for the lowdown on how he accomplished some of her best blowouts — and how you can recreate the look at home.

Naturally, any good blowout starts with the right equipment. “For Amal’s iconic blowout, the number one most important tool I use is my T3 Cura Luxe blow dryer ($285; amazon.com),” says Rod. “It’s my go-to for the smoothing effect and the shine. The ion air in the dryer is the key factor in keeping the body, but smoothing the texture.”

“Amal has very kinky, frizzy hair, and especially when we’re in humid places (like the Omega event in Orlando), I rely on my dryer to do the smoothing work.” Depending on the final look he’s going for, Ortega will choose whichever tool in his arsenal is best for carrying out the job.

“For this look at the Omega event, I started with my T3 Cura Luxe dryer, and then curled hair using my 1.5” Clip Barrel from the T3 Convertible Collection ($95; amazon.com). To finish, I spritzed with L’Oreal Elnett hairspray ($10; amazon.com) and Kiehl’s hair smoothing serum ($25; saksfifthavenue.com).”

“At the Catch-22 premiere, I blew out with my T3 Cura Luxe dryer and 3” Ibiza round brush ($46; amazon.com) for volume. I then went in with the T3 1.75” BodyWaver iron ($123; amazon.com) to add bends. To finish, I spritzed with Christophe Robin Volumizing Rose Water Mist ($39; sephora.com) — this gives body without leaving hair so dry — and put some Kiehl’s hair smoothing serum on the ends. This oil is so light, the hair just soaks it up. It doesn’t weigh it down.”

“To create these waves, I used my T3 SinglePass Wave Iron ($130; amazon.com). It has a tapered barrel that creates the perfect waves. I finished with IGK Beach Club Texture Spray ($29; sephora.com) for additional movement.”

To recreate any of these looks at home, Ortega recommends investing in a good blow dryer and brush. “If you want to create body and volume, start blow drying the top section from the crown of the head to the front of the head (in a mohawk formation) to really give you lift — you want to start with a lot of lift, because hair will always inevitably drop. Also, don’t overuse product, because piling it on can weigh the hair down!”

Shop the hair dryer behind Amal’s signature blowout for $285 at Amazon.com.

To buy: $285; amazon.com