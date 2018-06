Everything You Need Before, During, and After the Gym to Save Your Hair

Being a beauty girl that loves to work out can have its cost. Between the hard water at the gym’s showers and the super tight pony that I love to sport during my sweat sesh, I have to work extra hard to keep my hair in tip-top shape. Luckily, I’ve nailed down the perfect before, during, and after hair routine to stop breakage, greasy strands and frizzy post-gym locks in their tracks. Check out my picks below.