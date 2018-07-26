7 Hair Products for Humidity That'll Help You Keep Your Frizz In Check

The easiest way to stop humidity from messing up your hair with an invasion of frizz is simple: From the months of June to September (if you live in the northeast, like I do), don't leave the house. If you must abandon your couch and compromise your smooth and shiny, Kate Middleton-esque blowout, you'll need some hair products for humidity to keep your look from falling apart. 

The good news? There are plenty of humidity proof hair products on the market. Many brands offer humidity-resistant haircare and hairstyling products that act as a shield, preventing the flyaways, frizz, and flatness associated with the kind of weather that feels like moving around inside of a gym sauna, no matter where you go. 

But with so many options, where to begin? I've tried plenty of them, from shampoo and conditioner, to balms and treatments, to hair masks. Here six that I've found actually work — now, if I could only get these temperatures to let up.

L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Frizz-Defy Shampoo and Conditioner 

The marula oil in this shampoo and conditioner set helps to keep hair moisturized. It might seem counterintuitive, but moisture is essential for preventing frizz in humid weather. It helps keep the hair cuticle to lay flat and smooth. 

Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield

Spritz this weightless spray on any dry hairstyle to block the effects of humidity. On top of smoothing the surface of your hair, it also provides UV protection so the sun doesn't warp your hair color or dry out your hair. 

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Anti-Frizz Blowout Butter

This cream-to-oil intensely controls the moisture levels in hair using a proprietary climate shield complex. What really sets it apart is its "anti-aging" component. That phrase basically means it help correct and prevent dryness, breakage, and dullness, thanks to vitamin-rich caviar extract. To use it, run a small dollop through the lengths of your hair before blow-drying. 

Aussie 3-Minute Miracle Smooth 18-Hour Deep Conditioner 

This fast-acting, intensive hair mask only costs $3, and it blocks frizz for up to 18 hours. Leave it on for three minutes before washing it out for smoother, silkier-looking hair. 

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

This is one of the coolest, most innovative products on the market. It's described as a "raincoat" for your hair because it repels moisture. The brand gives credit to an ingredient called Polysilicone-29 for this effect. It's heat activated, so you have to apply it to damp hair before blow-drying. You get even better results if you flat-iron your hair after blow-drying. The best part is that the frizz-free, sleek result lasts up to three days and even through a shampoo. 

Ouai Air Dry Foam

This lightweight air-dry foam helps to define curls and waves and prevents them from losing their shape in humid conditions. Using it is as low-maintenance as it gets. Scrunch in a palm-sized amount to your damp hair and let your hair dry naturally. 

