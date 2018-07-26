7 Hair Products for Humidity That'll Help You Keep Your Frizz In Check

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The easiest way to stop humidity from messing up your hair with an invasion of frizz is simple: From the months of June to September (if you live in the northeast, like I do), don't leave the house. If you must abandon your couch and compromise your smooth and shiny, Kate Middleton-esque blowout, you'll need some hair products for humidity to keep your look from falling apart.

The good news? There are plenty of humidity proof hair products on the market. Many brands offer humidity-resistant haircare and hairstyling products that act as a shield, preventing the flyaways, frizz, and flatness associated with the kind of weather that feels like moving around inside of a gym sauna, no matter where you go.

But with so many options, where to begin? I've tried plenty of them, from shampoo and conditioner, to balms and treatments, to hair masks. Here six that I've found actually work — now, if I could only get these temperatures to let up.

