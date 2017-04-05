8 Masks that Keep Your Hair Color Salon Fresh

There's nothing like a salon-fresh hair color. Your strands are vibrant, shiny, and at their softest. But, just like the sequal of your favorite film, a new hair color can quickly take a left turn. Instead of dealing with dry, brittle, dull strands until your next appointment with your colorist, revive your over-styled shade with a weekly mask treatment. The following eight masks nourish and protect colored hair so that your strands always look like you just left the salon chair.

VIDEO: COINAGE: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty