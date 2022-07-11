Hair Gems Are TikTok's Prettiest Summer Trend

They're giving main character energy.

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry

Published on July 11, 2022
Photo: Instagram @poisoneyeliner

Nowadays, at least half of the buzziest beauty trends stem from viral TikTok videos. Of course, not all of them transcend our screens and make it into the real world (like when people drew on under-eye bags), but every now and then we spot a trend that makes us gasp with excitement.

And right now, it's all about hair gems.

This Y2K aesthetic involves attaching gems to the hair — either manually using eyelash glue (or an equally gentle adhesive) or by using a gem hair stamper, as made popular by TikTok.

The hashtag #hairgems currently has nearly 50 million searches on the platform, and it's easy to understand why. While this isn't necessarily a go-to everyday look, adding rhinestones and crystals to your hair is certainly a fun way to play up your hair for special events. (Think music festivals, rooftop parties, and bachelorette trips.)

You can stick to mono-jewels for a uniform look, or you can mix and match for even more fun. Either way, it's a lewk — and only in the best way.

Below, see a few of our favorite hair gem moments.

Crystals On Slicked Back Hair

alicia keys hair gems
John Shearer/WireImage

Alicia Keys always knows how to serve a look, and she did just that at the 2021 Met Gala. Her low bun was created by celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha, and it'll be on our inspiration boards forever.

Decorated Hairline

Katherine Langford hair gems
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho delicately jazzed up Katherine Langford's hairline without stealing the show from her bold eye makeup.

Connecting Gems

While a face-to-hair look could easily become overwhelming, Australian hairstylist Ben Martin kept the look clean and simple by using neutral-colored gems that matched the ones on his model's lid. Additionally, the slicked-back style helps it maintain a streamlined feel.

Bedazzled Bun

Celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen created this gem-heavy look for Letita Wright's evening at the 2019 Academy Award Ceremony.

Dressed Up Edges

Between the cornrows, zig-zag parts, and hair gems — everything about this look is perfection.

Side Surprise

hair gems runway
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

We love a peek-a-boo moment like the one spotted at the 2020 Spring/Summer Bibhu Mohapatra runway show.

Bedazzled Bob

hair gems trend
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Saweetie combined several trends to create this masterpiece: flipped ends, the wet look, and hair gems — all while keeping her Met Gala look timeless and elegant.

Color-Coordinated Hair Gems and Makeup

Leave it to Euphoria to do the most! For this look, Sydney Sweeney was adorned with blue gems that made their way up into her updo.

Crystals and Middle Parts

jojo hair gems trend
Steve Granitz/WireImage

JoJo killed two beauty trends with one stone. On one hand, she's rocking the butterfly eyeliner trend that's everywhere right now, and on the other she's rocking hair gems. We love to see it.

Gems on Waves

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan created this boho-chic look for the runway, but it works perfectly for everyday life, too.

