Beauty Hair Hair Gems Are TikTok's Prettiest Summer Trend They're giving main character energy. Nowadays, at least half of the buzziest beauty trends stem from viral TikTok videos. Of course, not all of them transcend our screens and make it into the real world (like when people drew on under-eye bags), but every now and then we spot a trend that makes us gasp with excitement. And right now, it's all about hair gems. This Y2K aesthetic involves attaching gems to the hair — either manually using eyelash glue (or an equally gentle adhesive) or by using a gem hair stamper, as made popular by TikTok. This $10 Accessory Is Trending in 2022, and It Was All Over the Met Gala The hashtag #hairgems currently has nearly 50 million searches on the platform, and it's easy to understand why. While this isn't necessarily a go-to everyday look, adding rhinestones and crystals to your hair is certainly a fun way to play up your hair for special events. (Think music festivals, rooftop parties, and bachelorette trips.) You can stick to mono-jewels for a uniform look, or you can mix and match for even more fun. Either way, it's a lewk — and only in the best way. Below, see a few of our favorite hair gem moments. Crystals On Slicked Back Hair John Shearer/WireImage Alicia Keys always knows how to serve a look, and she did just that at the 2021 Met Gala. Her low bun was created by celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha, and it'll be on our inspiration boards forever. Decorated Hairline John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho delicately jazzed up Katherine Langford's hairline without stealing the show from her bold eye makeup. Connecting Gems While a face-to-hair look could easily become overwhelming, Australian hairstylist Ben Martin kept the look clean and simple by using neutral-colored gems that matched the ones on his model's lid. Additionally, the slicked-back style helps it maintain a streamlined feel. Bedazzled Bun Celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen created this gem-heavy look for Letita Wright's evening at the 2019 Academy Award Ceremony. Dressed Up Edges Between the cornrows, zig-zag parts, and hair gems — everything about this look is perfection. Side Surprise Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images We love a peek-a-boo moment like the one spotted at the 2020 Spring/Summer Bibhu Mohapatra runway show. VIDEO: Zig-Zag Parting Is the Edgy, Y2K Trend That's About to Make a Comeback Bedazzled Bob Theo Wargo/Getty Images Saweetie combined several trends to create this masterpiece: flipped ends, the wet look, and hair gems — all while keeping her Met Gala look timeless and elegant. Color-Coordinated Hair Gems and Makeup Leave it to Euphoria to do the most! For this look, Sydney Sweeney was adorned with blue gems that made their way up into her updo. Crystals and Middle Parts Steve Granitz/WireImage JoJo killed two beauty trends with one stone. On one hand, she's rocking the butterfly eyeliner trend that's everywhere right now, and on the other she's rocking hair gems. We love to see it. Gems on Waves Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan created this boho-chic look for the runway, but it works perfectly for everyday life, too.