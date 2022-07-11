Hair Gems Are TikTok's Prettiest Summer Trend

Nowadays, at least half of the buzziest beauty trends stem from viral TikTok videos. Of course, not all of them transcend our screens and make it into the real world (like when people drew on under-eye bags), but every now and then we spot a trend that makes us gasp with excitement.

And right now, it's all about hair gems.

This Y2K aesthetic involves attaching gems to the hair — either manually using eyelash glue (or an equally gentle adhesive) or by using a gem hair stamper, as made popular by TikTok.

The hashtag #hairgems currently has nearly 50 million searches on the platform, and it's easy to understand why. While this isn't necessarily a go-to everyday look, adding rhinestones and crystals to your hair is certainly a fun way to play up your hair for special events. (Think music festivals, rooftop parties, and bachelorette trips.)

You can stick to mono-jewels for a uniform look, or you can mix and match for even more fun. Either way, it's a lewk — and only in the best way.

Below, see a few of our favorite hair gem moments.