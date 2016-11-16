The Trendiest Hair Color Terms of 2016

Life would be boring if we said the hottest hair color trend of the year was simply “blonde.” It would also be insanely inaccurate if we did that because there’s about a hundred different shades of blonde and a ton of other intricate and downright stunning hair colors that have dominated your Instagram feed this year. And if you need to be updated so you can go into the salon with the right photo references and confidence that you won’t walk out with total regret or disappointment, you’ve landed upon the correct URL, my friend. We’re breaking down some of the hottest hair color trends of the year, below.

Pumpkin Spice

Well, it doesn’t look like the inside of your PSL cup, but it does draw on inspiration from the auburn and warm brown hues you’d associate with pumpkin. "It's a coppery colored base with golden highlights," explains Stephanie Brown, a colorist at Nunzio Saviano Salon in New York City. She says the colors are "very fall" and references the palette of autumn leaves.

Matrix SoColor Celebrity Stylist George Papanikolas says if warm tones complement you, this is a solid option for you. "Copper and orange tones are better for fair skin tones, while honey and amber work best with darker skin tones," he says. "To keep your pumpkin spice hair looking vibrant use a color-safe shampoo like Matrix Total Results Color Obsessed Shampoo and Conditioner, which reduces fading."

Happy 1st day of Fall!🍁🍂 We love this Pumpkin Spice by @presleypoe... A LATTE! 🎃☕️ Click link in bio for the full how-to! #pravana #chromasilk #pumpkinspice A photo posted by #PRAVANA (@pravana) on Sep 22, 2016 at 6:09pm PDT

Pastel Anything

Mine!! @chadcveach @juliaveach 😇 A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Nov 10, 2016 at 11:29am PST

Hailey Baldwin’s recent dye job proves that pink hair isn’t going anywhere. Blue, orange, purple, you name it, celebrities, beauty bloggers, and your friends likely have done it. You can also file this under Unicorn Hair, FYI.

Tiger Eye

Tigereye kosa novi je trend, www.fashion.hr #tigereyehair #hair #haircolor #glossy #beauty A photo posted by FASHION.HR (@fashionhr) on Oct 30, 2016 at 7:15am PDT

Papanikolas describes this hair color as a brunette shade created with a combination of hand-painted honey and soft brown highlights. And if you’re not one for hair color maintenance, Tiger Eye is worth considering. "They not only have a beautiful color, but its ever so subtle when it grows out, so you don’t have to worry about harsh roots,” says George. Look to celebrities like J.Lo or Jessica Alba for inspiration.

Denim Hair

Apocalypse Now // 📸: @xjenn3 A photo posted by Shady On Deck (@shadyondeck) on Nov 14, 2016 at 12:35pm PST

Why limit your love for denim to jeans and button-up tops when you can wear the iconic shade on your head? As the name suggests, this hair color trend takes inspo from the material used to make your favorite blue jeans. Instead of a solid hue of bright blue, this shade mimics the color gradient and fading in your jeans. Brown describes this look as "dusty gray blues tones either all over or an ombré" and adds that it's ideal for "an adventurous person that likes to play with different colors and take risks."

Rose Gold

Like the jewelry you bought in bulk, rose gold was definitely a "thing" in 2016. Brown tells us this color can be described as a light all over pink with yellow undertones. "With this hair color you can wear less makeup because the pink plays up your features," she explains. In my opinion, it's a subtle way to take on pink hair without going full on magenta.

Chocolate Mauve Hair

Brown describes this hair color as "a rich medium to dark brown base color with a dusty pink ombré" and that it often has a "velvety" feel. It's like if chocolate hair and pink hair met and had a baby, so you understand why it was such a hit on Instagram now, right?

Initial skepticism has turned into complete obsession. I love dis hair, and I love this lady! 💕 A photo posted by Bushwick Brooklyn Hair Painter (@hannahthepainter) on Oct 8, 2016 at 4:55pm PDT

2017, you're up!