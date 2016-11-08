Tiger Eye Hair Is Your New Hair Coloring Obsession

For those of you less than enamored with the pumpkin spice hair color trend that infiltrated your Instagram feed this fall, we bring you Tiger Eye Hair.

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard the term, which references the browns, golds, and caramel hues of the actual Tiger’s Eye stone. Here’s a David Yurman necklace for further visual proof.

The hair color, however, according to Honey Hairstylist Corey Tuttle, brings warmth and "beautiful intensity to brunettes” through bronze, gold, caramel, and deeper and lighter shades of auburn and is achieved through the balayage hair painting technique. You’re colorist has probably given you single-toned highlights through this process, but as we’ve mentioned above, this incorporates several shades for a striking look.

"I think that the colors are fantastically bold, exquisite, and are a great way to add dimension and texture to hair that might otherwise be dull, or drab, as a brunette,” he says of the trend.

Miguel Angarita, master colorist at mizu new york salon, adds that it's the perfect transitional color that still gives you that feeling of sweet, sweet summertime. "Everyone is toning their highlights so I see how this is right on trend," he says. "Think rich, warm, buttery with a golden apricot and sunset effect."

Stephanie Brown, a colorist at Nunzio Saviano Salon in New York, also adds the color can bring a certain warmth to your face. Sun-kissed glow? We can dig it.

It’s made its way onto Instagram (which is the official trend stamp, no?) and even onto celebrity heads of hair such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Jessica Alba, Eva Mendes, Kate Beckinsale, Joan Smalls, and Maria Menounos.

Tigereye kosa novi je trend, www.fashion.hr #tigereyehair #hair #haircolor #glossy #beauty A photo posted by FASHION.HR (@fashionhr) on Oct 30, 2016 at 7:15am PDT

According to Tuttle, while it can be done on light brunette hair to create a subtle look, the highlights will appear more dramatic and contrasted on a chocolate brown or dark brown base color. So it really is achievable on the entire brunette hair dye spectrum.

But get this, in quite possibly the best part about the entire look, Tuttle says it requires even less mainatence than tradtional highlights because there isn't a line of demarcation that shows when your color is growing out.

You can go between 4-6 months between touch-ups. Snd as far as keeping the hue from warping? "Mild-color extending shampoos and conditioners to help keep the colors from fading, washing your hair only when needed, and finishing with a cold water rinse," says Tuttle.

Bets on how many of your friends will have this hair color by January?