Great News: Your Grown-Out Roots Are Trending for Summer
This is Winging It, where we're helping you master your favorite salon treatments and looks without having to leave the house.
Right now, going on a hair color hiatus is the only option. It's unclear when salons will reopen everywhere, but what we do know is that everyone who color treats their hair is going to come out of quarantine with extremely grown-out roots.
Maybe you've been sticking to root cover up sprays to hide your regrowth or you're considering just letting your color go. Either way, your roots absolutely do not look as bad as you think, promise. In fact, celebrities weren't visiting their colorists for root touch ups before hitting the red carpets pre-pandemic.
At January's 2020 Golden Globes, Gwyneth Paltrow had gray streaks mixed into her blonde highlights, while Margot Robbie had effortless rooty blonde hair. And at the 2020 Grammy Awards in February, Dua Lipa left her dark chocolate brown roots as is.
Steph Brown, master colorist at IGK Salon in New York City has also been advocating for grown-out roots before COVID-19 shut down salons. "I’ve been a big fan of the rooted hair since before the quarantine. It gives hair dimension, that lived-in beachy look, and you get a longer wear out of your highlights," she tells InStyle. "I went for the rooted look before the shut down and I love it as you can still be bright all over without worrying about any harsh lines."
Brown thinks that we'll continue to see a relaxed, lived-in look even when we're on the other side of quarantine and able to go to salons again.
For people who have highlights or an already intentional rooted look, the color should grow out naturally. "I opt for a few bright pieces around their face and throughout their hair with a slightly darker neutral base; like an ombré look," she says.
VIDEO: The 5 Haircut Trends That Will Dominate 2020
If you're beginning to develop a harsh line where your highlights and natural hair color meet, you can soften it up with a root touch up kit at home. Brown suggests using a neutral shade and reaching out to your colorist for a consultation to ensure you pick the right color. This is also a great way to support your colorist who hasn't been able to work while salons are closed.
Below, five products that help grown-out roots thrive.
IGK Expensive Amla Oil Hi-Shine Topcoat
If your color is looking dull and your hair is feeling dry, a clear gloss boosts shine, which in turn will make your roots look softer. With a mix of nourishing sea kelp extract, amla, and sunflower seed oils, IGK's in-shower treatment conditions, strengthens, and eliminates frizz on top of leaving hair with a glossy finish.
To buy: $29; ulta.com.
dpHUE Gloss+
To freshen up your existing dye job, Brown recommends a color-depositing gloss like the ones by dpHUE. If you don't want to change your color too much, she suggests diffusing the gloss by mixing it with regular conditioner.
To buy: $35; dermstore.com.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Even if it's been months since you last dyed your hair, it doesn't hurt to continue to use a reparative shampoo like Olaplex. The formula works to rebuild hair bonds that get broken during color treatments.
To buy: $14; nordstrom.com.
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
No reparative shampoo is complete without a matching conditioner. On top of strengthening hair, it also keeps hair hydrated to reduce frizz.
To buy: $14; nordstrom.com.
Revlon Root Erase Permanent Touch Up
Tone down harsh lines with an at-home color kit. But go with one that's specifically for roots — the applicator that comes in the box will be the right size for coloring precise spots around the hairline.
To buy: $12; walgreens.com.