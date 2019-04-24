The Most Popular Hair Colors of Spring 2019, According to Top Colorists
If a major cut isn't the spring hair change you had in mind, a new hair color is another option. Just like blunt bobs, curtain bangs, and shag haircuts are the current "it" styles, every season has its hot hair colors, too.
As for what hair color you should try for spring 2019, there are a few important factors to keep in mind: Your hair's health, current base color, and how much maintenance you're willing to put in to maintain it.
Still can't narrow down your choices? We turned to top colorists to find out this season's biggest hair color trends based on what shades have been the most popular among their clients.
From deep chocolate brown, sunkissed strawberry, to subtle reflective highlights, this season's color trends cover all the bases, whether you're looking to go from brunette to blonde or simply want to warm up your current shade for spring.
Ahead, all the hair color inspiration you need for spring 2019.
VIDEO: The Top 10 Sexiest Haircuts for Spring
Pastel Pink
With pink hair, haivng a rosy outlook takes on a whole other meaning. Kate Reid, COLOR.ME by KEVIN.MURPHY design director, says that bubblegum pink hair like Maisie Williams's, along with other pastel shades like jade and peppermint, are only going to get bigger and bigger this season.
While you can expect a pink shade like the Game of Throne star's to last for around four weeks, Reid suggests treating your hair with a conditioning color gloss like one from KEVIN.MURPHY's COLOURING.ANGELS line to keep the color bright and balanced.
Warm Brunette
"There's no better time to warm up than spring," says Redken color ambassador Matt Rez. "It’s [warm brunette] a great color to stay with, or you can add lighter bits to this color throughout the summer so that you ride all the way through to fall with different variations of it. If you want to eventually build up to a bronde shade, this is a great way to do it."
To keep unwanted brassisness under control, he recommends washing your hair with a color-safe shampoo and conditioner combo like the ones from Redken's Color Extend line.
Dirty Blonde
If you're a brunette who's been craving a color change, dirty blonde just might be the way to go. Alison Brie is just one of the handful of brunette celebs that have gone lighter for spring.
Also known as "sandy blonde," Kitty Greller, colorist at Bumble and bumble Midtown East Salon in New York City, says that because this shade is fairly neutral, it works on a wide range of skin tones.
"It [dirty blonde] also doesn’t have as harsh of a regrowth as it grows out, since it’s a hint deeper than the platinum and ashy blondes that have been popular for the past few seasons,"
In other words, it's possible to go longer between root touch-up appointments. Whether you're using hot tools or plan to spend a ton of time in the sun, she suggests spraying your hair with Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer, a hydrating heat protectant that also shields hair from UV rays.
Sunkissed Strawberry
Sunkissed strawberry, apricot candy, peach cobble, or dripping gold. Whatever you call it, ultra-rich shades like Eva Mendes's recent dye job are majorly trending for spring.
"Warm tones can be incredibly flattering and complementary to your skin tone and eye color," says celebrity hair colorist Chad Kenyon." However, the wrong warm tone can make your complexion look washed out."
He recommends working with your colorist while keeping your natural coloring in mind if you plan on trying a warm-toned shade this spring.
Reflective Highlights
Instead of going for full-on ombré or balayage, try reflective highlights instead.
"Softening up the harshness of a solid brunette tone with some subtle reflective highlights is a great way to update your color for spring," says Tauni Dawson, colorist at 901 Salon in Los Angeles. "Bronze and golden tones also warm up the skin tone for the season."
Anthony Holguin, also a colorist at 901 Salon, agrees. "Whether it be a subtle face-framing highlight to brighten the front or a few balayage pieces to brighten the ends," he says. Your poster girl for this look? Dakota Johnson.
Natural & Rooty Blonde
Good news for anyone who's neglected their grown-roots: Your lived-in shade of blonde is one of spring's biggest hair color trends.
"My clients that have, for years, been rocking a rooty look are now much more into a polished depth that still allows for a seamless grow-out," says Kenyon. "I paint hyper-realistic baby threads of light all the way to the scalp, which leave no line of demarcation as hair grows, so my clients can go much longer between highlight touch-ups while still looking polished."
Nude Blonde
"Nude blonde is all about finding that perfect balance between warm and cool tones to help enhance most skin tones," says Morgan Parks, colorist at 901 Salon. "We saw a lot of platinum 'icy' changes last year, but I think it’s time to bring in some of those warmer tones and bring on that natural glow while we step into spring."
Consider Sophie Turner's color a prime example of a middle-ground blonde.
Chocolate Brown
Going darker for spring might seem counterintuitive, but when deep chocolate brown shades like Cate Blanchett's look this soft and shiny, it's easy to understand why the actress, along with celebs like Mandy Moore and Emilia Clarke, took an alternative route to highlights this spring.
"These looks are perfect for women that don't want to damage their hair during a color service because it can be done with a color gloss," says Rob Peetoom New York master stylist, Linda De Zeeuw. Still, it's best to protect brunette hair from fading with a UV-protective hydrating treatment like Davines Minu Hair Serum.