The Most Popular Hair Colors of Spring 2019, According to Top Colorists

If a major cut isn't the spring hair change you had in mind, a new hair color is another option. Just like blunt bobs, curtain bangs, and shag haircuts are the current "it" styles, every season has its hot hair colors, too.

As for what hair color you should try for spring 2019, there are a few important factors to keep in mind: Your hair's health, current base color, and how much maintenance you're willing to put in to maintain it.

Still can't narrow down your choices? We turned to top colorists to find out this season's biggest hair color trends based on what shades have been the most popular among their clients.

From deep chocolate brown, sunkissed strawberry, to subtle reflective highlights, this season's color trends cover all the bases, whether you're looking to go from brunette to blonde or simply want to warm up your current shade for spring.

Ahead, all the hair color inspiration you need for spring 2019.

VIDEO: The Top 10 Sexiest Haircuts for Spring