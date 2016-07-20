Harley Quinn’s Pink and Blue Pigtails Inspired a Hair Dye Line

Hair color inspo can literally come from anywhere, and comic book villains are definitely not an exception. In all seriousness, who hasn't thought about how cool it would be to have half pink, half blue ombré hair? Why choose just one shade when you can have two? Thanks for the major hair envy, Harley Quinn.

Well, all of your bold hair color fantasies can now be a reality, and you can stop being jealous of fictitious movie villains.

Courtesy

Recently, and in honor of the upcoming flick, Splat launched a Suicide Squad Hair Color Collection, featuring 11 vivid colors inspired by and literally used on the characters in the movie. Color me impressed—this def doesn't seem like the standard box dye.

The creatively named shades include Purple Desire, Lusty Lavender, Crimson Obsession, Lightening Bleach, Luscious Raspberry, Berry Blast, Scream Green, Aqua Rush, and Pink & Blue combination. The latter should stand out to all of you that want to get as close to Harley Quinn Hair as possible without the use of extensions.

splathairdye/Instagram

These villainous dyes are available now at Wal-Mart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, and Hot Topic ($9, hottopic.com). Who ever said you have to wait for Halloween to play dress up? (Hint: No one).

This is your chance.