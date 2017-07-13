Shay Mitchell’s New Hair Color Is the Perfect Update for Brunettes 

Shay Mitchell just brought back her blonde hair in a major way. While the Pretty Little Liars star has toyed with caramel-coloried and honey-blonde highlights in the past, her latest look is a huge change from the dark brunette she's been wearing for the last few months. She's now's a full-on bronde.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton posted a picture of Mitchell's glam waves, which were lightened using a balayage technique. When you go to a colorist who is skilled in balayage, or hand-painting, you can almost be guaranteed you'll leave the salon with a natural-looking color that still has dimension.

SJP is nearly platinum. Mitchell is now a bronde. Who's next? Summer 2017 might has well be the summer of hair makeovers.