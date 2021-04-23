Selena Gomez's Platinum Blonde Hair Is Back
Blondlena has re-entered the chat.
Selena Gomez might have officially entered the beauty chat when she launched her makeup brand Rare Beauty in 2020, but she's been setting hairstyle trends since her signature long chocolate brown hair landed her a Pantene commercial 2015.
Her shampoo-worthy commercial hair has made very convincing cases to try a curly shag with bangs or an updated version of "The Rachel," and now her latest look is probably going to make a ton of brunettes consider going blonde.
On Apr. 23, Gomez low-key posted a new selfie to her Rare Beauty Instagram feed debuting her new platinum blonde hair color.
"New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned the post, referring to her now dramatically lighter hair.
It looks like the singer also added '70s feathered curtain bangs to her long hair, which was styled in loose waves.
Naturally, her Selenators ate her new blonde hair up.
"OH MY GOD," several followers commented.
"BLONDLENA IS BACK," another fan wrote.
While Gomez is known for her rich, deep brunette hair, this isn't the first time she's gone blonde. She previously debuted a similar hair color on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet.
If you're a brunette who's thinking, "Yes, this is my dream shade of blonde," just know this isn't a quick color transformation. The star's longtime stylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon in L.A. shared the exact recipe for Gomez's new hair color on Instagram.
We've been doing Selena's color for over a decade now. She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change," they said. "This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It's an edgier look and perfect for summer."
The rest is pretty technique, involving Joico dyes, so save the post and show it to your colorist next time you're at the salon.
At home, Capri and Lee recommend using Joico's Color Balance Purple shampoo every third wash to keep brassy yellow tones out of your color. They also suggest incorporating In Common's Magic Myst, a leave-in conditioner from their own line, into your daily routine for extra hydration and shine.
That being said, welcome back blondlena!