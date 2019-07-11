Here's How to Get the Rose Gold Hair of Your Dreams

Image zoom Young Hollywood/Getty Images

As if rose gold jewelry, phone cases, furniture and makeup already wasn't the stuff of your dreams, rose gold hair color has been making its mark and it's the perfect hue for summer.

"Rose gold hair color is balancing the perfect mix of blonde, gold and light pink," says Maddison Cave from the David Mallett salon in New York. "It looks a little different on everyone and may require more pink or gold depending on the color you are starting with."

Cave says there are a few things to consider when going rose gold — namely, your eyes, skin tone and natural hair color. Fair skin, for example, calls for warming up your base color, known as a base bump, before adding a pinkish gold gloss.

"If your skin tone is darker or olive, I would suggest some ombré highlights and using a more heavy duty, demi-permanent color on the previously lightened pieces," she says. Also important? Bringing pictures of people who have a similar skin tone to yours to let your stylist know what you are seeking.

"[Photos] help to communicate the exact shade you are looking for, but don’t be afraid to be open to your colorists' creativity," Cave says.

Ready to find the rose gold hair you've been waiting for? Scroll through the images below to find a style that will work for you.

1. Pop of Pink

According to Instagram, the Pretty Little Liars actress turned her brunette hair a shade of pink with Rose Gold Temporary Tint ($12) from celebrity stylist @kristin_ess, keeping her roots dark for a bit of contrast.

2. Coral Rose

A hint of tangerine meets rose with this gorgeous coral rose gold hue from @meet_the_stylist.

3. Dip Dye Rose

This dip dye rose gold hair is a solid choice if you are looking for a splash of pink without going all in.

4. Bronze Rose

Iskra Lawrence debuted a bronze-y rose gold hair at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Want to score the same look? The model said she used L'Oréal Paris Superior Preference Hair Color in Rose Blonde 8.23 ($9).

5. Subtle Rose Gold

This barely-there rose gold hair color paired with an asymmetrical blunt lob couldn't possibly be more on trend.

6. Ombré Pink

The actress added a touch of pink to her look while promoting the release of her show, Homecoming, on Amazon. Roberts kept her roots blonde while progressively adding a shade of pink, creating an ombré effect.

7. Balayage Rose Gold

This balayage look is proof that soft rose gold tones can work on brunettes, too. But take note — there will be hair color bleach involved to lighten your hair enough that the tint will stick around.

8. Classic Rose Gold

This rose gold lob from @thejesjewel is enough to make anyone green (pink?) with envy.

9. Pink Highlights

The Mad Men actress proved with this Instagram post that rose gold hair can stylish even when you're cozied up on the couch.

10. Rosy Brown

Dark brown hair gets a color boost with an ever-so-subtle all over rose gold tint. Try Overtone's Rose Gold for Brown Hair

Coloring Conditioner ($29) for a dose of pink that also conditions your hair.

11. Desert Rose

Celeb stylist Nikki Lee ramped up a classic strawberry blonde look, by turning Emma Roberts' hair into what she called "a desert rose dream."

12. Bright Rose Gold

If you're ready to go all in on the rose gold hair trend, then Hailey Baldwin raspberry pink hue is your muse.

13. Rosy Red

A rose gold tint at the roots gives red hair a pink boost, making for a fiery overall look.

14. Blush Rose

The Game of Thrones actress showed off an updated look — including dark roots that progress to a blush rose hue — during a trip to France in January. Blunt bangs add a finishing touch.

15. Rose Gold Wash

Barely there rose gold color adds a pink-ish glow to long, wavy dark brown hair. If you want to give it a shot without investing in something permanent, try L'Oreal Colorista 1-Day Rose Gold Spray ($10).