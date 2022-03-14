This Hair Coloring Technique Is a Modern Take On Chunky Highlights

Having hair is fun because it can be a vehicle of self-expression. Of course, there are thousands of hairstyles to play with, but if you want something a little more long-lasting, you can always experiment with hair color.

Whether you're going ginger like everyone in Hollywood, are hopping on the "expensive blonde" trend, or purposefully going gray, you can play your color up with highlights. And if you really want to be on-trend, you should consider ribbon highlights.

"Ribboning is a modern take on chunky highlights," says Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook. "Over the past year, a lot of people have been taking a step back and taking less risk with their hair — but ribboning is a way to still have a low-maintenance routine but with a new, 'aha' moment."

"Ribboning is big panels of color that pop out from underneath the hair, but still checks that low-maintenance box," she further explains of the trend. So, if you're in the mood for a new and surprising pop of color, Brook suggests asking your colorist for big, highlight panels in the underneath section of your hair.

VIDEO: Hair Colors That Experts Say Will Be Everywhere in 2022