The Top 10 Redheads in Hollywood

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Done trying to figure out if blondes have more fun? Look to Hollywood and proclaim yourself a redhead instead. Naturally worn by celebrities like Julianne Moore and adopted by Christina Hendricks, this fiery shade is just as attention-grabbing as it is attainable. And like any other family of hair dye, there’s plenty of variations to suit your style. Here, we rounded up a few stars who wear red without flaw and are sure to inspire your tip to the salon.
VIDEO: Perms Are Coming Back—but They’re Getting a Modern Makeover.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement