The Top 10 Redheads in Hollywood

Hendricks's deep ginger shade is almost as famous as her role as the jewel tone-wearing Joan in Mad Men. Colorist Tracey Cunningham calls Hendricks's shade "a perfect match" to her skin tone.

Want to keep your red around for longer? Try Redken's Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo ($19; target.com), which uses charged amino-ions that attach to the hair fiber and create a barrier to keep your hair protected and your hair color stable for up to four weeks.