Copper Red Highlights

For a high-impact red hair color, Bodt recommends a copper red à la Barbie Ferreira. "We do a red copper with painted pieces that are only about a level or two lighter than her base to showcase the red," she explains. "This is a really great [color] on neutral skin tones."

When asking your colorist to recreate the look, repeat what Bodt said above, but also bring a few examples of the copper color you're going for. "The absolute best thing you can do when you want to go red is bring in pictures — reds can be so subjective and visuals are the only way to pinpoint the exact shade," Bodt shares.