The Best Celebrity Red Hair Colors to Try Now 

George Pimentel/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Erin Lukas
Jan 11, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Seeing red isn't always a bad thing. Case in point: a warm, bold crimson hair color. Whether you're a natural redhead that's looking to switch things up or you want to try a dramatically different shade, there's no better source of hair color inspiration than the red carpet.

From Emma Roberts's fiery copper shade to Nicole Kidman's red-blonde, keep scrolling for the best celebrity red hair color ideas to try at your salon appointment.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed

 

1 of 15 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts 

Roberts's chestnut highlights are just as iconic as her breakout role in Pretty Woman

2 of 15 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Chastain 

The star's warm ginger hair color that usually styles in loose, soft waves is proof that you don't have to be blonde to channel Old Hollywood glamour. 

3 of 15 Venturelli/WireImage

Emma Stone 

Stone is somewhat of a hair chameleon, but the way she effortlessly wears various shades of red including this ginger hue, it's hard to believe that she's a natural blonde. 

4 of 15 George Pimentel/WireImage

Julianne Moore 

Moore's natural ginger shade has become her signature that she rarely changes for film roles. 

5 of 15 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rihanna 

Rihanna's rich auburn highlights would warm up any brunette hue. 

6 of 15 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Debra Messing 

If you're currently a brunette, Messing's deep auburn shade is the perfect gateway into becoming a redhead. 

7 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Amdy Adams 

Adams's shade of red is classic strawberry blonde. 

8 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ellie Kemper 

Kemper's brick red color falls right in the middle of true red and warm auburn. 

9 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sophie Turner 

The Game of Thrones star's red is a head-turning golden copper hue. 

10 of 15 John Sciulli/Getty Images

Karen Elson

A fiery red like the British model and musician's is guaranteed to always stand out. 

11 of 15 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Emma Roberts 

Roberts's colorist Nikki Lee gave the actress a deeper cayenne-red shade for the 2017 Oscars

12 of 15 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Dascha Polanco 

The Orange Is the New Black star's auburn highlights compliment her complexion's warm undertones. 

13 of 15 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard 

Although the actress is a natural redhead, she's added highlights all over to achieve her golden strawberry blonde hue. 

14 of 15 Matt Crossick - PA Images/Getty Images

Florence Welch 

The British singer's amber shade is just as memorable as her hit songs. Her bright signature shade adds a warm contrast against her cool complexion. 

15 of 15 MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman 

Kidman's worn a plethora of red shades through the years, but her most recent color falls on the blonde-red spectrum. It's a softer alternative to going completely platinum for fair complexions. 

