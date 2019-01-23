Yes, Purple Shampoo Isn’t Just For Blondes

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

If you aren't familiar with purple shampoo, chances are you're not a blonde. It seems like every boxed or salon-dyed blonde swears by the violet-tinted shampoo to keep their platinum or creamy color from getting brassy and faded.

So while it's been long praised as a miracle product for blonde hair, I've never actually heard of it being used on any other hair color. That is, until celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood told me otherwise during a Wella product launch event in New York.

During our meeting, Wood, who also works as the brand's celebrity stylist, suggested that I use Wella's new purple shampoo when I asked him how to get the brassiness out of my brown hair. As a life-long brunette who colors her hair darker, I've always been told to use blue shampoo to keep the ruddy red tones that I get about a month after dyeing my hair. Turns out, violet shampoos aren't just for blondes.

This revelation about purple shampoos legitimately left me shook, so I asked Wood to breakdown how violet shampoos work on brown hair.

"When brown hair is exposed to heat damage, sun, hard water, or pollution, the hair cuticle can often be left porous resulting in color fade, which exposes the red/brassy tones laying in the hair," he explains. "Using a purple shampoo is almost like using a daily semi-permanent color to alleviate warm tones, keeping the color on the cooler spectrum. This will keep your overall color looking fresher and richer."

Since purple and blue are on the cool spectrum of the color wheel, Wood says that they'll both naturalize warm tones. To get the most out of using a purple shampoo, he says it depends on how often you wash your hair. "You can use a purple shampoo and conditioner every day," he says. "Leave each on for 3-5 minutes, then rinse."

As for the purple vs. blue shampoo debate, it really comes down to the fact that purple shampoos are more widely available. I remember when I was in the market for a blue shampoo, it took me ages just to find three options out there. For convenience alone, I'm a purple shampoo convert.

Even though they might all look the same, not all purple shampoos are created equal. I've rounded up a few of the best formulas to try based on Wood's suggestion and the recommendation of my resident blonde co-workers.

