Poptarting Is the Fun, Low-Risk Way to Experiment With Bold Hair Colors

Spring is here, and with it, the urge to revamp our wardrobes, perfumes, and hair colors. Thankfully, these are all pretty easy to achieve, but if you're looking to dip your toes into a trend, committing to new hair color can feel intimidating. But it doesn't have to be.

This season's most fun and carefree hair trend can be as temporary as you desire — and it has the cutest name, too.

"Poptarting is popping temporary colors into lightened panels of the hair — typically in an underneath layer of the hair," says celebrity hair colorist, Sunnie Brook. "This is just popping a fun color in — it could be purple, pink, honey blonde, etc. — for a few weeks at a time to achieve that fun, playful moment without a commitment."

You can place a pop of color anywhere on your hair, but Brook suggests placing these pieces in the underneath sections so they're a subtle yet playful surprise. But we love a chaotic, bold placement, too. (Think Billie Eilish's neon green roots, or even the watercolor-esque placement pictured above.)

And sure, you can go all-in and get permanent color, but don't sleep on temporary dyes. "[They're] a great way to play with poptarting. As long as you have a pre-lightened section underneath your hair, you can go in with temporary colors, or even color-depositing conditioners, like the Biolage ColorBalm, which will last for a few washes at a time," says Brook.

To keep your color looking fresh, she has a few tips. For those using a temporary color-depositing conditioner, Brook recommends reapplying it for five-10 minutes every few weeks. "But it's key to use a low pH [formula] to extend the life of your color and keep it vibrant," she adds.