Ombre hair holds a top spot as one of beauty's biggest trends, with celebrities keeping the flattering dip-dye hairstyle at the top of salons' most-requested hair color lists. Try on the hottest celebrity ombre hairstyles to see if you can pull off a subtle or dramatic take on the hair color trend popularized by Lauren Conrad, Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde and Whitney Port. Plus, follow expert hair tips to learn how to dip-dye your hair at home.

Ombre hair holds a top spot as one of beauty's biggest trends, with celebrities keeping the flattering dip-dye hairstyle at the top of salons' most-requested hair color lists. Try on the hottest celebrity ombre hairstyles to see if you can pull off a subtle or dramatic take on the hair color trend popularized by Lauren Conrad, Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde and Whitney Port. Plus, follow expert hair tips to learn how to dip-dye your hair at home.