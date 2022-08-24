Fall's Biggest Hair Color Trend Is Embracing Monotone

One of the best things about beauty is that you can tailor your look as often as you want, however you want, in whichever way you want. Nail art trends come and go, you can switch up your makeup look every day, and hair color is almost as versatile. However, changing your hair color too often isn't necessarily advised as several chemical treatments in a short period of time can result in a loss of hair elasticity, protein, and weakened bonds.

Call it a cry for simplicity or a desire to minimize appointments to the hair salon, but simple, monotone hair is on the rise. Celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian are examples of that, and while highlights aren't going anywhere, it's nice to see simple color becoming more popular.

To better understand what monotone hair is, why it's popular, and its benefits, we tapped two celebrity hairstylists to break down the trend and provide insight. Their answers, below.

What Is Monotone Hair?

Simply put, it's exactly what it sounds like. "It's where your color is the same tone from roots to ends," further explains Sunnie Brook, a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist and Biolage brand ambassador.

Why Is Monotone Hair On the Rise?

Maintenance is the easy thing to point at, especially post-pandemic. However, there's a style-related reason that so many people are opting into this simple trend. "In the same way that a monotone outfit looks chic and pulled together, it can also do the same for your hair color," says Brook.

Plus, she points out that this type of hair color can maximize your hair's shine and radiance and give it the healthy reset it needs. "There is nothing boring about this color when you have a colorist choose a rich shade that gives your hair radiance," she adds.

What's the Best Way to Achieve Monotone Hair?

Many people can revert to their natural hair color to achieve the look, but for people with natural highights or with greying hair who want to go to a monotone state, it's best to leave your strands in the hands of a pro.

"Monotone hair can either make or break a persons look depending on what color your stylist uses on that person," explains Moroccanoil Global Color Ambassador, Jessica Scott Santo.

When in the salon, she and Brook say to look and ask for specific things.

For starters, Brook says she likes to use a clarifying shampoo (specifically the Biolage Clean Reset) to remove any buildup on the hair before coloring it. Then, when it comes to coloring, she says that if the client has hair that's several shades lighter or has heavy highlights, she may use a "filler" on their hair before applying the desired shade.

Scott Santo says she loves using Morocaanoil's Color Calypso professional, demi-permanent hair color line for this. "Using a Demi Is great to either grey blend or darken the hair but creating a seamless grow-out by adding a reflective, incredible shine," she explains. "It's also great because it's gentler on the hair and will then be easier to lighten it in the future if they want to go lighter."

Lastly, Brook says she likes to lock the color in by doing a "topcoat" with a semi-permanent color to maximize the saturation of the color.

What's the Best Way to Maintain Monotone Hair?

A great hair color will only stay that way if it's maintained properly, so it's important to give your hair the TLC it needs for it to live to its highest potential. For starters, Scott Santo says to hold back from washing your hair every day and using hot tools to prevent the color from fading, and suggests using a dry shampoo in between washes. When you do shampoo, she says to stick to a sulfate-free formula, and Brook says to opt for a low pH color-safe formula, like the Biolage Colorlast shampoo and conditioner.

Both experts also recommend weekly hair masks to refresh the color and replenish moisture. "We do so much to our hair on a daily basis, so we want to keep it strong, healthy, and luxe," explains Scott Santo, which is why she says to also use a hair oil, such as Morocconoil's Treatment, and even add it to your hydrating hair mask to double up the moisture.

To keep color in tip-top condition, you can also use a color-depositing hair mask that matches your hair's existing tone to keep it looking fresh. (We love IGK's Color Depositing Hair Masks, Biolage's ColorBalm, and Garnier Nutrisse's Color Reviver). Otherwise, you can go to your trusted colorist for a color refresh about every three months.