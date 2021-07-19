The Anti-Summer Hair Color That's Trending Now
You're about to rethink getting highlights.
In case the never-ending heat waves haven't been enough indication, summer is in full swing. And whether you usher in every season with a new hair color or you're simply bored of your current look, it's not too late to get out of your early summer hair rut.
While the humidity and days spent out in the sun typically inspire lighter shades, the complete opposite color is trending this summer. So, if you're looking for an option that's bold but doesn't involve bleach, may we suggest "mocha chocolate?"
As seen on Bella Hadid and coined by the model's colorist Jenna Perry, founder of Jenna Perry Hair Studio in NYC, the glossy, cool-toned deep brunette shade is having a moment.
Ahead, a visual guide on "mocha chocolate" hair to inspire your colorist next time you're at the salon.
Bella Hadid
While it might look it at first glance, "mocha chocolate" hair is not black. Just look at the subtle warm highlights painted on the ends of Hadid's long beachy waves.
Zendaya
After inspiring many auburn hair colors at salons, Zendaya has gone darker, opting for a rich mocha shade with a hint of warmth that glistens in the sunlight.
Jessica Alba
The Honest Beauty founder's deep brunette hair color is reminiscent of her Dark Angel days. If you plan using Alba's color as inspiration for your next look, LA-based hairstylist Brittney Ryan shared the exact recipe she used during the star's coloring session on Instagram.
Ciara
Ciara demonstrates how a simple hair flip makes her dark, rich chocolate brown curls look even more voluminous.
Halsey
Halsey's colorful hair accessories look extra whimsical against her short deep brunette hair.