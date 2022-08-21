Shoppers Say "Anyone Fighting Gray Hair" Would Benefit From This Mess-Free Root Touch Up Powder

Published on August 21, 2022

Madison Reed Root Touchup
There are many inevitable things about aging, and losing the once-vibrant color of our hair is, unfortunately, one of them. We've created a ton of clever ways to slow down and conceal this process, but there's no one-and-done trick for truly permanent color. If you choose to conceal your grays, frequent salon trips are an option, but that can get expensive and exhausting fast. However, there's one hack that over 700 shoppers recommend for keeping roots in check.

The Madison Reed Root Touch Up Powder is designed to work on all hair types and textures to provide instant color when you need it. The kit comes with two application brushes — a wider one for larger areas and a more narrow brush for eyebrows or hard-to-reach parts of your roots — along with the color palette in a compact that looks like any other makeup item you'd have in your bag (so you can discreetly touch up anywhere). And right now, InStyle readers can save 15 percent by applying our exclusive promo code PEOPLE15 at checkout.

Root Touch Up
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 with code PEOPLE15 (Originally $32); madison-reed.com

The powder comes in six different shades to suit a wide variety of hair colors and tones, something that many shoppers said was hard to find with other root touch up products. One person wrote that their color "matches up perfectly," and said this is a "wow" for them after trying out other products.

The powdered texture is also much easier to use than a liquid dye that can stain hands and bathroom vanities. Plus, it's sweat- and pillow-proof, meaning you can feel secure going about your normal activities (and even sleeping) while the powder continues to cover up your roots until you're ready to wash it out. According to the brand, the compact comes with enough powder for up to 60 applications, and it's formulated with nutrients like keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract to keep locks shiny and healthy.

Another reviewer shared that the root concealer has worked so well for them, they believe "anyone fighting gray hair" would benefit from it, while a third shopper said they're able to go weeks longer between visits to their colorist, saving them time and money.

If you're looking for an at-home solution to elongating your color in a natural way, use our discount code and give the Madison Reed Root Touch Up Powder a try.

