Julianne Hough Is Revisiting a '90s Hair Trend We All Loved
Baby highlights are back.
Julianne Hough is known for her signature platinum blonde bob, but recently, she's been having fun with her hair.
Just a few months ago, the dancer switched things up with waist-length, dark-to-light ombre extensions, and now, she's at it again with bold baby highlights that truly pay homage to the '90s.
Colorist Riawna Capri, of Nine Zero One Salon in LA, has been doing Hough's hair for more than a decade and is responsible for the star's new summer look. Capri shared on Instagram that Hough had not highlighted her hair in two years because she wanted to see what her natural color would be. And well, there's no denying that her natural color is awesome, and the baby highlights add a rich sparkle for summer.
Baby highlights are delicate, white-blonde highlights created using a very fine color technique to mimic that baby-blonde hue. The aim is to create a radiant, dimensional blonde hair color that looks natural.
Like the name implies, the highlights are inspired by youthful hair color, and Hough's look is spot on.