8 Gorgeous Highlights Ideas for Gray Hair

Whether you're looking to conceal or enhance your silver strands.

Few things are certain in life other than getting older. And with age comes life experience and physical change — including getting gray hairs.

While many of us will go gray, the journey to full-on silver hair is difference for everyone. Some of us first notice a few white strands around our temples in our 20s, while others first notice a gray patch around the hairline in their 40s. Either way, whether you decide to conceal your grays with hair dye or leave them be is entirely up to you.

Since there's no wrong or right way to go gray, there are a number of ways to blend your silver strands into your existing base color so they're less noticeable, or enhance them so they're extra sparkly.

Whatever side you prefer, we tapped two colorists to find out the best highlights for gray hair. Ahead, all of the hair color inspiration you need before your next visit to the salon.

