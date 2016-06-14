Hair Transformations That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

It's no secret that we're all obsessed with transformations. It's one reason why all those makeover TV shows are so popular, and why we collectively hyperventilate when a big name celebrity does something totally new with her hair or makeup. And if your Instagram feed is like ours, then we can assume that it's loaded with major transformations to ogle over, too. Today, we're highlighting six hair transformations that are so extreme, they'll make your jaw drop.

What's crazy about this transformation is that the "before" picture features hair that's never been dyed before. That color is insanely gorgeous, and totally worth the eight hours of processing it took.

Just a great pixie cut by @rodrigovizu 💇🙍🙎💇🙍🙎 A photo posted by DON OF SOCIALMEDIA🔥hairstyles (@imallaboutdahair) on Jun 12, 2016 at 7:17am PDT

Talk about getting a haircut. This woman went from Rapunzel status to pixie princess, and she looks absolutely amazing.

This IG video is fun because it shows the entire transformation process. It's especially impressive because of how long this woman's hair is, and how painstakingly detailed the dyeing is.

✨Transformation✨...6 plus hour color correction #btconeshot_transformations16 A photo posted by Balayage By Lisa (@lisalovesbalayage) on Jun 12, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

✨✨One Shot 1⃣📷 #hairbymonikaq #vancouverhairstylist #btconeshot_transformations16 #btconeshot_hairpaint16 #oneshot #behindthechair @behindthechair_com A photo posted by VANCOUVER, BC (@hairbymonika.q) on Jun 13, 2016 at 11:54am PDT

The ombre sunset color on this one utilizes three custom-made colors and required a ton of processing, natch.This color correction session took over six hours to complete. Absolutely worth every second, if you ask us.

This woman got the whole cut, color, and style treatment, and her hair looks so much healthier.

Can we all just agree that hairstylists are heaven-sent miracle workers?