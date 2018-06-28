This Hair Color Will Replace The Pastel Pink Hair Trend

Just when you thought you've seen every possible variation of pink hair, another trendy shade is taking over. Meet dusty rose, the color that's currently all over Instagram.

Unlike pastel or rose gold, this light pink shade doesn't feel out of place in hot or cold weather thanks to its ashy undertones. It's also great if bubblegum pink or fuchsia hair is a little too far left of your comfort zone. "The smoky/dusty colors allow you to play with a fashion shade with more of a whisper than a shout of vibrant color," says Matrix celebrity colorist George Papanikolas.

The color works best if you have a pale blonde base. If you already have light hair, Papanikolas says to ask your colorist to layer the pink over your already-bleached highlights. If you have dark hair, you're going to have to lighten it in order for the dusty pink tones to show up. Applying the color over a light base will give you a dramatic effect, while doing it over balayage highlights will be more subtle.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed

Thanks to product technology, your colorist doesn't have to mix multiple shades to create the ideal dusty rose. Pre-blended, semi-permanent dyes like Matrix's SoColor Cult exist so that there's no guessing when it comes to getting your desired color. Since they wash out in around 20 shampoos, they're also an easy way to try the trend without fully committing to pink hair.

Sure, your dusty rose hair might not last forever, but there are a few things you can do to help your color look fresh for as long as possible. Papanikolas recommends washing your hair less, and when you do, use cool water and a color-safe shampoo. We suggest Rita Hazan's True Color Shampoo ($26; Sephora.com), a formula that protects color while hydrating it.

If you want to join in on the dusty rose trend this summer, keep scrolling to see some of the ways Instagram is wearing the color.